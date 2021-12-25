Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP Cup, citing concerns about the Covid vaccine and his ability to defend the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP Cup as concerns about the Covid vaccine and his ability to defend the Australian Open continue.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC’S defence of the Australian Open has been called into question once more, after he reportedly pulled out of the ATP Cup.

The world No. 1 was named to Serbia’s team, which will compete in the men’s team competition in Sydney next week.

Serbia is in Group A with Norway, Chile, and Spain for the ATP Cup, which runs from January 1 to 9, just before the Australian Open starts on January 17.

Djokovic, however, is not expected to travel to Australia for the tournament, according to Serbian newspaper Blic.

And, given the latest news, it’s possible he won’t make the season-opening swing to Australia at all.

Djokovic hasn’t said whether he’s been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and his participation in the Australian Open is still up in the air.

Craig Tiley, the chief executive of the Australian Open, said on Wednesday that he is still unsure if Djokovic will compete in the first Grand Slam of 2022.

He confirmed that all Australian Open players and staff would be vaccinated or granted a medical exemption by an independent panel of experts.

“I understand you want some answers on where I start the season, how I start it,” Djokovic said after Serbia’s Davis Cup exit. “I understand you want some answers on where I start the season, how I start it.”

“I’m exhausted from this season and the entire year, so I’d rather spend quality time with my family, go into rehab mode, and then see what the future holds.”

“You will be notified.”

I’m aware of your desires.

Tonight, I’m not going to respond.

“I understand what you’re trying to ask me.

You will, however, be informed.

All I have to say about it is that.

“I’m afraid I won’t be able to give you a date.

Australia is, of course, right around the corner, so you’ll find out very soon.”

Last year, Djokovic won his ninth Melbourne title by defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final.

And, if he successfully defends his title, he will have won a record-breaking 21 Grand Slams, surpassing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.