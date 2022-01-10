Novak Djokovic has won his appeal against a decision denying him entry to the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic has won his appeal against his visa denial for the Australian Open.

After an Australian judge ordered him to be released from quarantine, Novak Djokovic will be able to compete in the Australian Open.

The court found that the decision to cancel the player’s visa was “irrational” and that he must be released immediately.

Before he leaves, Djokovic’s passport and personal belongings will be returned to him.

The judge also ordered that the government cover his legal fees.

However, as ministers consider using “personal power” to cancel the visa, the world number one, who is unvaccinated, could face even more legal battles.

According to the Herald Sun, Djokovic has left the Park Hotel but remains in custody.

For the ongoing court hearing, he was granted special permission to be with his lawyers.

The 34-year-old was compelled to stay in an asylum-seeking hotel.

He pleaded to be moved to more opulent quarters or to have his personal chef prepare vegan meals, but both requests were denied.

Following a six-hour standoff at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport and an Australian U-turn, the Serbian nine-time Down Under winner was given his marching orders.

He had been given a vaccine exemption to compete before his visa was abruptly revoked, according to his lawyers, because he contracted Covid-19 in December.

His legal team now claims that he only agreed to the cancellation because he was disoriented from a lack of sleep and was left reeling by the officials’ “procedurally unfair” treatment.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Djokovic’s visa was “effectively” revoked while he was still flying from Dubai on a Boeing 777-300ER, and border officials were made aware of his situation.

On Good Morning Britain today, former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski welcomed the “good news,” saying it could “allow him to play some of his best tennis.”

He said, “He has a lot to prove.”

“Yes, there will be some fans who are against him, but there will also be some who are for him.”

“I have every right to defend my title,” he said, adding, “This is fantastic for the event.”