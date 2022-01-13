Novak Djokovic is being investigated by Covid in THREE countries, amid allegations that the anti-vax tennis star broke Spain’s rules.

Covid is questioning Novak Djokovic in THREE countries, amid concerns that the anti-vax tennis star broke Spain’s rules.

NOVAK Djokovic is facing a new round of questions following allegations that he violated Covid rules in three countries.

According to a report, Djokovic may have broken Spain’s emergency travel rules when he visited Marbella last month.

According to the Daily Mail, the 20-time Grand Slam winner may have violated the country’s entry requirements.

Djokovic allegedly failed to seek permission before leaving Belgrade after Christmas, according to Spanish diplomatic sources.

A probe was ordered by the government last night.

It comes as the tennis player continues to face deportation from Australia due to a lack of vaccination and a false travel declaration.

Djokovic’s public relations team has declined to comment, citing the “sensitivity and complexity” of the case.

After testing positive for Covid-19, the Serb admitted to breaking isolation rules, calling it a “mistake.”

In an Instagram post, the Serbian tennis player admitted to meeting with a journalist two days after he tested positive in Belgrade, prior to his departure for Australia.

“I want to emphasize that I have worked very hard to ensure everyone’s safety and my compliance with testing obligations,” he wrote.

“On December 14, I went to a basketball game in Belgrade, where it was reported that a number of people had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Despite the fact that I had no Covid symptoms, I took a rapid antigen test on December 16 that came back negative, and I also took an official and approved PCR test on the same day out of an abundance of caution.”

“The next day, I went to a tennis event in Belgrade to present awards to children, and before going, I took a rapid antigen test, which came back negative.

“I was asymptomatic and feeling fine at the time, and I didn’t find out about the positive PCR test until after the incident.”

“The next day, December 18, I was at my Belgrade tennis center to fulfill a long-standing commitment for a L’Equipe interview and photoshoot.”

All other events have been canceled.

“I felt compelled to conduct the L’Equipe interview because I didn’t want to disappoint the journalist.”

“Except when my photograph was being taken, I kept a social distance and wore a mask.”

The Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia published Djokovic’s travel declaration earlier this week, which contained a major error.

The anti-vaxxer checked a box claiming he had not visited any other countries in the 14 days leading up to his trip to Melbourne for the Australian Open.

On behalf of his agent, he attributed it to “human error.”

“With regards to my travel declaration, it was submitted by my…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.