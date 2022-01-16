Novak Djokovic is ‘extremely disappointed’ after judges ordered him to leave Australia due to a visa issue.

Novak Djokovic was ‘extremely disappointed’ when judges ordered him to leave Australia due to a visa issue.

NOVAK Djokovic has spoken out after learning that his appeal to avoid deportation from Australia has been denied.

The world number one issued a statement expressing his “extreme disappointment” with the decision, which means he will not only miss the Australian Open, but will also face a three-year ban from the country.

“I’d like to make a brief statement to address the results of today’s Court hearing,” he said.

“Before making any further comments, I’ll take some time to rest and recuperate.”

“I am deeply disappointed by the Court’s decision to dismiss my application for judicial review of the Minister’s decision to cancel my visa, which means I will be unable to attend the Australian Open.”

“I respect the Court’s decision and will work with the appropriate authorities to exit the country.”

“It makes me uneasy that the spotlight has been on me for the past few weeks, and I hope we can now all concentrate on the game and tournament that I enjoy.”

“I wish the players, tournament officials, staff, volunteers, and fans luck in the tournament.”

“Finally, I’d like to express my gratitude for your continued support to my family, friends, team, supporters, fans, and fellow Serbians.”

You’ve all been a tremendous source of support for me.”

He’s one of only three players in the top 100 of the ATP who hasn’t received his vaccination.

His last-ditch appeal to stay in Australia and play was unanimously dismissed by three judges.

It’s possible that the star will now be escorted to the airport by armed guards.

He expressed his disappointment in a statement, but said he would not appeal again.

“I’m going to take some time to rest and recover,” he said.

“I am disappointed by the court’s decision to dismiss my application for judicial review of the minister’s decision to cancel my visa, which means I will be unable to stay in Australia and compete in the Australian Open.”

“I respect the court’s decision and will work with the appropriate authorities to exit the country.”

“It makes me uneasy that the spotlight has been on me for the past few weeks, and I hope we can now all concentrate on the game and tournament that I enjoy.”

Djokovic held a secret meeting with immigration officials and the Border Force yesterday, before government lawyers claimed he poses an “overwhelming risk” to the public.

They claim that his decision to attend work events while infected with Covid demonstrated this.

Djokovic met with a total of 25 children…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.