Novak Djokovic is planning a £3.2 million lawsuit against the Australian government for “ill treatment.”

NOVAK Djokovic is in talks with lawyers about filing a £3.2 million lawsuit against the Australian government for “ill treatment.”

The 34-year-old unvaccinated tennis player claimed a visa exemption but was deported before the Australian Open.

According to sources close to the situation, the damages figure includes the £2.3 million prize money that the world No. 1 was expected to win.

“It’s well known that Novak and his family believe he was poorly treated in the quarantine hotel in Melbourne,” a source close to his agent Edoardo Artladi said.

“His mother described how it was infested with fleas and maggots.”

He was treated as if he were a virtual prisoner.”

“He was subjected to humiliating treatment,” said lawyer Toma Fila.

He ought to file a lawsuit.”

Djokovic is back in Serbia, where he met with fans.