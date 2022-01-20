Novak Djokovic is planning a £3.2 million lawsuit against the Australian government for “ill treatment.”

Novak Djokovic is preparing a £3.2 million lawsuit against the Australian government for “ill treatment.”
The 34-year-old unvaccinated tennis player claimed a visa exemption but was deported before the Australian Open.
According to sources close to the situation, the damages figure includes the £2.3 million prize money that the world No. 1 was expected to win.
“It’s well known that Novak and his family believe he was poorly treated in the quarantine hotel in Melbourne,” a source close to his agent Edoardo Artladi said.
“His mother described how it was infested with fleas and maggots.”
He was treated as if he were a virtual prisoner.”
“He was subjected to humiliating treatment,” said lawyer Toma Fila.
He ought to file a lawsuit.”
Djokovic is back in Serbia, where he met with fans.