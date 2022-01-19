Novak Djokovic is planning a £3.2 million lawsuit against the Australian government for “ill treatment.”

NOVAK Djokovic is in talks with lawyers about suing Australia for £3.2 million for “ill treatment.”

The 34-year-old tennis pro claimed a visa exemption but was deported before the Australian Open.

According to insiders, the damages figure includes the £2.3 million prize money that the world No. 1 was expected to win.

“It’s well known that Novak and his family believe he was poorly treated in the quarantine hotel in Melbourne,” a source close to his agent Edoardo Artladi said.

“It was full of fleas and maggots, according to his mother.”

He was treated as if he were a virtual prisoner.”

“He was treated in a humiliating manner,” attorney Toma Fila added.

He ought to file a lawsuit.”

Djokovic has returned to Serbia, where he met with fans.