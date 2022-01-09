Novak Djokovic is the second tennis player to have his visa to Australia revoked due to a Covid vaccine exemption.

Novak Djokovic is the second tennis player to have his visa to Australia revoked due to his refusal to take the Covid vaccine.

Renata Voracova has already competed in warm-up matches in Melbourne, but she now finds herself in the same situation as the men’s world No. 1 in the women’s world rankings.

Officials from the Australian Border Force (ABF) detained a second tennis player in Melbourne after her visa was revoked.

Renata Voracova was reportedly relying on the same exemption from being fully vaccinated that allowed Novak Djokovic to travel to Australia with confidence.

After spending hours in conversation with the ABF, Djokovic’s visa was cancelled at the border, and he is now staying in a detention hotel in central Melbourne, awaiting his appeal against the decision on Monday.

Voracova is now being held at the Park Hotel in Australia, according to ABC. The Park Hotel has long been used by Australian immigration authorities as a makeshift detention center for those who do not have the legal right to enter the country.

The Czech player, who has 11 WTA doubles titles, is thought to have arrived in Australia last month and has already competed in warm-up events in Melbourne.

Voracova is said to have taken advantage of an exemption clause that allows those who have recently recovered from Covid-19 to enter Australia without having to be fully vaccinated.

However, there have been conflicting reports from the Australian government, official agencies, and Tennis Australia since Djokovic’s arrival about the documentation required to prove recovery, as well as the timeframe in which the exemption is still valid.

Nick Kyrgios, an Australian tennis player, has called for calm in the wake of Djokovic’s arrest and criticized the way the tennis world has handled the situation.

Australian politicians have not been shy in criticizing Djokovic for failing to get vaccinated, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison publicly threatening Djokovic that if his paperwork did not add up, he would be “on the next plane home.”

Djokovic’s parents claim he is being “held prisoner” and “crucified,” while Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says he will take action to ensure “the harassment of Novak Djokovic is brought to an end as soon as possible.”

Kyrgios has a reputation for being outspoken, and he has publicly chastised Djokovic for his actions during the pandemic, but he has always maintained a diplomatic demeanor.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Novak Djokovic: Second tennis player has Australia visa cancelled after Covid vaccine exemption