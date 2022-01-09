Novak Djokovic is unlikely to be denied a Covid vaccine exemption at Wimbledon, but he could be subjected to a 10-day quarantine.

At Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic is unlikely to face Covid vaccine exemption issues, but he could be subjected to a 10-day quarantine.

The world No. 1 is holed up in a hotel in central Melbourne, hoping that his lawyers can win an appeal before a court on Monday, but he is unlikely to face the same treatment in the United Kingdom.

I’ve been told that when Novak Djokovic visits London for the Wimbledon Championships this summer, he won’t face much opposition.

Djokovic is currently quarantined in a hotel, awaiting an appeal hearing regarding the Australian Border Force’s decision to revoke his visa on Wednesday.

The world No. 1 thought he’d been granted a medical exemption from the requirement to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but border officials are said to have questioned the documents he presented as proof.

Last year, Tennis Australia ruled that all players wishing to compete in the Australian Open would be required to receive two vaccines, unless they could apply for a medical exemption.

However, I understand that similar requirements will not be enforced at Wimbledon, which begins on Monday, June 27 in London.

Spectators were required to show proof of either full vaccination or a negative lateral flow test within 48 hours of arriving on site as part of the UK Government’s Events Research Programme (ERP).

Meanwhile, the players were encased in a bio-sphere, staying in the same hotel and being shuttled to and from the tournament site by tournament buses.

Other than being tested on arrival and every three days after that, they were not required to show their Covid status.

This time, sources tell me that the All England Club (AELTC) is planning to follow government guidelines instead of following the lead of the Australian Open organizers, who have added their own layer of authorisation.

Unvaccinated visitors to the UK are currently required to take a Covid-19 test two days before travel, two days after arrival, and eight days after arrival, as well as quarantine for a total of ten days.

The bio-bubble has replaced the quarantine requirements that were in place last summer.

Even though many of the houses that players regularly rent in SW19 have tennis courts attached, Djokovic could still face the 10-day quarantine requirement if he arrives in the UK unvaccinated.

