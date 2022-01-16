Novak Djokovic LIVE: Serb DEPORTED as he flies home, Nadal slammed by Kyrgios, and the Australian Open draw has been updated.

After losing his case at the Federal Court, NOVAK DJOKOVIC was DEPORTED from Australia.

The court upheld Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to revoke the Serb’s visa.

It also stated that it will make its reasons public in the coming days.

As he left the country, the nine-time Australian Open champion was photographed at Melbourne Airport.

Meanwhile, Djokovic’s old adversary Nick Kyrgios launched a surprise defense of the nine-time Australian Open champion, criticizing rival Rafael Nadal for failing to defend him.

“It p***** me off how Tsitsipas and Nadal are… everyone’s got their opinion, and I understand that Nadal and Tsitsipas have to speak out when they’re asked about it,” he said.

“However, we’re only treating him like Novak Djokovic right now, not as a human.”

“

“Can you imagine what he’s going through?”

He’s probably just looking for a little help from other players.

What the f***, he’s getting it from me!”

‘Where are the big names in sports?’

Abi Roberts, a Welsh comedian, has chastised sports celebrities for failing to publicly support Djokovic.

She also referred to Australia’s ruling party as “fascists.”

Where are the famous athletes who are publicly supporting @DjokerNole and denouncing Australia’s fascist government? (hashtag)BoycottAustralianOpen(hashtag)IStandWithDjokovic(hashtag)AustraliaHasFallen)

Djokovic is dug by Lineker.

After Djokovic was deported from Australia, Gary Lineker couldn’t resist a cheeky dig at him.

Lineker took to Twitter to express his feelings.

“Game, set, and dispatch,” says the narrator.

https:t.coALg6ReQAtd

Caruso discusses Djokovic’s possible replacement.

Salvatore Caruso, Djokovic’s ‘lucky loser’ replacement for the Australian Open, has spoken out about taking the world No.1’s place.

The Italian expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the competition.

He also expressed his wish for Djokovic to return to tennis as soon as possible.

Salvatore (hashtag)Caruso’s statement on his replacement for Novak (hashtag)Djokovic in the main draw.

(hashtag)AO2022(hashtag)AusOpenpic.twitter.comQTWe1KvGnb(hashtag)AusOpenpic.twitter.comQTWe1KvGnb(hashtag)AusOpenpic.twitter.comQTWe1KvGnb

Political chess games

Djokovic was kicked out of Australia for political reasons, according to Vasek Pospisil, who co-founded the Professional Tennis Players’ Association with him.

Posposil believes Djokovic was used to sway votes in Australia’s upcoming elections.

“There was a political agenda at play here, which couldn’t be more obvious with the upcoming elections,” the Canadian said.

“This isn’t his fault,” says the narrator.

He didn’t force his way into the country or’make his own rules;’ instead, he…

Where are the famous sports men and women coming out to show their public support for @DjokerNole and their utter condemnation of this fascist Australian government? #BoycottAustralianOpen#IStandWithDjokovic#AustraliaHasFallen — Dame Abi Roberts (@abiroberts) January 16, 2022

I welcome today’s unanimous decision by the Full Federal Court of Australia, upholding my decision to exercise my power under the Migration Act to cancel Mr Novak Djokovic’s visa in the public interest. I can confirm that Mr Djokovic has now departed Australia. pic.twitter.com/8CapwFeDCS — Alex Hawke MP (@AlexHawkeMP) January 16, 2022

1 minute after turning on the transponder flight #EK409 is the most tracked flight on Flightradar24. Track #NovakDjokovic flight from Melbourne to Dubai athttps://t.co/NxntCDAcRnpic.twitter.com/SOyelMZEDC — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 16, 2022

Novak Djokovic leaves the Marhaba lounge at Melbourne Airport for flight back to Europe. pic.twitter.com/Rg2D1XTTwW — Shane McInnes (@shanemcinnes) January 16, 2022