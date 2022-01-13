Novak Djokovic LIVE UPDATES: Decision LOOMS, Australian Open draw postponed, star faces JAIL TIME – latest news

Novak Djokovic LIVE UPDATES: Decision LOOMS, Australian Open draw postponed, star may face JAIL TIME – latest news

NOVAK DJOKOVIC is still in the Australian Open draw, awaiting a decision on whether or not he can stay in the country.

After winning a court appeal, the 34-year-old is awaiting word on whether he will be able to compete in this year’s Australian Open.

On Wednesday, he issued a statement explaining why his application had inconsistencies.

The Serb has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and was denied entry to Australia last week despite having obtained an exemption from the vaccination.

Despite winning his appeal, reports claim that the Australian government may revoke his visa.

That means he will be barred from entering the country for another three years.

In case you didn’t know, Djokovic’s decision is expected on Friday.

According to reports, Australia’s Immigration Minister Alex Hawke will make a decision on whether Djokovic will be allowed to stay in the country tomorrow.

Hawke’s decision will be announced on Friday, according to The Age, after Tennis Australia postponed a press conference to announce the tournament’s draw today.

In any case, according to The Age, a source close to the Serb has revealed that he intends to appeal any attempt to cancel his visa right away.

Tsitsipas is enraged by Novak.

Because he has not been vaccinated, Novak Djokovic has been accused of “playing by his own rules” and putting the Australian Open “at risk.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the world No. 4 in the rankings, broke ranks in the locker room by criticizing the defending champion ahead of the tournament’s start on Monday.

“He’s been playing by his own rules and doing what few players have the guts to do,” the Greek, 23, said.

“Especially since the ATP announced certain entry requirements for players.”

“No one thought they’d be able to come to Australia without being vaccinated and not have to follow the rules.”

“It takes a lot of guts to do it, and it puts the Grand Slam in jeopardy, which I doubt many players would do.”

In the first round of the Australian Open, Djokovic was paired with fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.

The 34-year-old is attempting to win his 21st Grand Slam, which he currently shares with rivals Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.

