Novak Djokovic LIVE UPDATES: Djokovic loses case, faces deportation, Kyrgios slams Nadal, and the Australian Open draw

NOVAK DJOKOVIC has been deported from Australia after losing his case in Federal Court.

The World No. 1’s hearing ended on Sunday, as he continues to fight deportation.

The Serb returned to the filthy Park Hotel ahead of the hearing, where he had been held since his previous deportation appeal, which he had won.

After the country’s immigration minister decided to cancel his visa a second time, he faces deportation.

However, following a U-turn by Australia’s government, it has been revealed that Djokovic DID have a valid medical exemption.

Instead, the case of Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is expected to focus on Djokovic’s status as a high-profile unvaccinated person and the threat this poses to public health and order.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios has emerged as a surprising ally for Novak Djokovic, criticizing players like Rafael Nadal for failing to speak out in support of the Australian Open champion.

For all the latest news on Novak Djokovic, check out our live blog below…

Explained procedure

Novak Djokovic was not appealing the Immigration Minister’s decision, Chief Justice Allsop told international viewers.

He was asking the Federal Court to review the decision’s lawfulness or legality.

The court will explain why Djokovic’s case was dismissed in due time.

Novak Djokovic’s case has been THROWN AWAY!

At the Federal Court, we’re back in business.

At 6.45 a.m., the decision was made.

Novak Djokovic will find out in a matter of minutes whether he can stay in Australia.

When asked about Novak Djokovic’s situation a week ago, new Australian Open favorite Daniil Medvedev remained tight-lipped.

“It’s difficult for me to say,” he admitted.

He should be here if he had a reasonable exception to the rule; if he didn’t, he shouldn’t be here.”

Medvedev, who has previously praised Djokovic, had previously expressed his apprehension about disclosing his medical condition in order to compete in the Australian Open.

He did, however, appear to have chosen to get vaccinated in order to participate in the tournament.

It’s a ruddy good show.

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has slammed the government’s decision to deport Novak Djokovic.

“The government’s public brawl over whether to deport Djokovic is a national and international embarrassment,” the Labor politician wrote in a piece for The New Daily.

“It sends the message to the rest of the world that we are not a country governed by laws, administered by a fair and predictable legal system,…

