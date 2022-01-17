Novak Djokovic LIVE UPDATES: Serb DEPORTED as he boards a plane to Spain, Murray slams’mess,’ and the Australian Open draw is updated

Novak Djokovic LIVE UPDATES: Serb DEPORTED as he flies to Spain, Murray slams’mess,’ and the Australian Open draw has been updated

After losing his case in Federal Court, NOVAK DJOKOVIC was DEPORTED from Australia.

The court upheld Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to revoke the Serb’s visa.

It also stated that it would make its reasons public in the coming days.

As he left Australia, the nine-time Australian Open champion was photographed at Melbourne Airport.

Meanwhile, Djokovic’s old foe Nick Kyrgios launched an unexpected defense of the nine-time Australian Open champion, slamming rival Rafael Nadal for failing to defend him.

“It p***** me off how Tsitsipas and Nadal are… everyone’s got their opinion, and I understand that Nadal and Tsitsipas have to speak out when they’re asked about it,” he said.

“However, we’re only treating him as Novak Djokovic now, not as a human.”

‘

“Can you imagine how he’s feeling?”

He’s probably just looking for a little help from other players.

“What the f***, he’s getting it from me!”

Novak Djokovic’s case has been slammed by tennis players

Rivals have demanded that Novak Djokovic’s deportation on the eve of defending his Australian Open title be never repeated.

Djokovic arrived in Dubai ‘extremely disappointed’ after losing his second appeal against his visa cancellation, which could result in a THREE-YEAR ban in Australia.

Three Federal Court judges agreed with the Australian government’s decision to expel the 20-time Grand Slam champion for public health reasons.

“I will now be taking some time to rest and recuperate,” World No. 1 Djokovic, 34, said, insisting he was “uncomfortable” with the spotlight on him.

“It’s not good for the tournament because it’s better when all of the top players are playing,” Andy Murray, a British tennis player, said.

“I don’t like the fact that he’s been detained. The situation hasn’t been good for anyone.”

Everything seems to have happened at the last minute, which is why it’s such a mess.

“Hopefully that won’t happen at other events; I wouldn’t want that for Novak, and I don’t want that for tennis, so hopefully it’s over now.”

And Australian ace Nick Kyrgios, who has previously chastised Djokovic, blasted his country’s’really bad’ course management, urging officials to ‘do better.’

Djokovic’s loss was described by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) as the culmination of a “deeply regrettable series of events.”

All players should be vaccinated, according to the ruling body.

Novak will be banned from Australia for three years.

Novak Djokovic is up against…

