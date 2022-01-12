Novak Djokovic LIVE UPDATES: Tennis star could face JAIL TIME, the government could RE-CANCEL his visa, and the latest news from the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic LIVE UPDATES: Tennis star could face JAIL TIME, the government could RE-CANCEL his visa, and the latest from the Australian Open

NOVAK DJOKOVIC is awaiting word on whether he will be able to compete in the Australian Open this year after winning a court appeal to stay in the country.

Despite receiving an exemption from the vaccine, the Serb was denied entry into Australia last week.

Despite the fact that he won his appeal today, reports suggest that the Australian government may revoke his visa.

That means he will be barred from entering the country for another three years.

A three-year suspension would be imposed on Djokovic.

Djokovic’s visa could be revoked again, and he could be deported, resulting in a three-year ban.

Alex Hawke, the Minister of Immigration, could use “personal discretion” to proceed with another cancellation.

Mr Hawke is still debating whether or not to revoke Djokovic’s visa, according to the Australian government.

“Minister Hawke will thoroughly consider the matter in accordance with due process,” a spokesman said.

“It is inappropriate to comment further due to the ongoing nature of the matter,” she said.

Despite the fact that he could be expelled from Australia, Djokovic has stated that he intends to stay and compete.

After being released from detention in Australia, Andy Murray says Novak Djokovic still has “a few questions” to answer.

On Monday, a week before the Australian Open begins, world number one Djokovic won a court battle that overturned his visa cancellation.

The Covid-19 vaccine status of the Serb star is at the center of the increasingly complicated debate.

However, Australian border officials are now investigating whether he made a false declaration on his travel entry form.

“It’s positive that he’s not in detention any longer,” British tennis legend Muzza said. “There are still a few questions that need to be answered around the isolation, which I’m sure we’ll hear from him in the next few days.”

When it comes to Djokovic, things are getting a little personal down under.

The world number one was blasted for his off-field behavior in leaked mic footage from two Australian TV news anchors, amid accusations he lied on his travel forms.

The comments were made during an ad break by 7 News presenters Rebecca Maddern and Mike Amor, who were unaware they were being recorded.

“In any case, Novak Djokovic is a lying, sneaky a***hole,” Maddern was overheard saying.

Border Force officials in Australia are also expected to question Djokovic further about his entry into the country with a…

