Novak Djokovic LIVE UPDATES: Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins court appeal to compete in the Australian Open, but his visa could be revoked by the government.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC is awaiting word on whether he will be able to compete in the Australian Open this year after winning a court battle to remain in the country.

Despite receiving an exemption from the vaccine, the Serb was denied entry into Australia last week.

Despite winning his appeal today, reports suggest that his visa may be revoked by the Australian government.

Tennis fans, good morning!

Novak Djokovic is overjoyed that he will be able to compete in the Australian Open, and is now focused on competing in front of his adoring fans.

“I’m pleased and grateful that the judge overturned my visa cancellation,” the Serb tweeted following the uproar.

“Despite everything that has happened, I intend to remain in Australia and compete in the Australian Open.”

“That’s what I’m concentrating on.”

I traveled here to perform at one of our most important events in front of our adoring fans.”

Meanwhile, Dijana Djokovic, his mother, claimed that her son’s court victory over the Australian government was greater than any of his Grand Slam victories to date.

“This is his biggest win of his career, bigger than any Grand Slam,” she exclaimed.

The proceedings, however, were not without incident, as hackers targeted Djokovic’s court hearing with a porn video that was screened just moments before the judge ruled that he could enter the country.

Finally, after Djokovic’s ordeal, Piers Morgan was not in the mood to express sympathy.

Djokovic’s mother claimed he was tortured while in custody, which irritated Piers, who joked on Twitter, “Poor guy.”

It sounds almost as bad as getting a simple 2-second vaccine shot.”

‘We’re a laughingstock,’ says the narrator.

After the Djokovic spectacle, an Australian lawyer claims that his country has become the laughingstock of the world.

“We [Australia] are the laughing stock of the world right now,” Thomson Geer partner Justin Quill said, as reported by 9news.

“In a situation where we should be promoting Australia, we’re doing exactly the opposite.”

Djokovic is a self-proclaimed “anti-vaxx hero.”

Sinisa Mihajlovic, the head coach of Bologna FC, has accused Australia’s government of turning Djokovic into an “anti-vaxx hero.”

“To me, Djokovic is a victim, not the man responsible for this mess,” he told Corriere dello Sport.

“It’s absurd to have the world’s No. 1 male tennis player imprisoned in a deportation hotel, even if it might shed light on the plight of asylum seekers.”

