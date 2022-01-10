Novak Djokovic LIVE UPDATES: Tennis star wins court appeal to play in Australian Open, but government may revoke visa.

Novak Djokovic LIVE UPDATES: Tennis star wins court appeal to compete in Australian Open; government may revoke visa

NOVAK DJOKOVIC is awaiting word on whether he will be able to compete in the Australian Open this year after winning a court battle to remain in the country.

The Serb has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and was denied entry to Australia last week despite having received an exemption from the vaccination.

Despite the fact that he won his appeal today, reports suggest that the Australian government may revoke his visa.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

With our live blog, you can keep up with everything that’s going on…

The family of Novak Djokovic will hold a press conference.

Djokovic’s family will address the media at 11 a.m. GMT to discuss today’s ruling, according to the BBC.

Djokovic’s situation is referred to by Nadal as a “circus.”

“Whether or not I agree with Djokovic on something, justice has spoken and said he has the right to compete in the Australian Open, and I believe that is the most equitable decision,” Rafa said.

If Djokovic wins the Australian Open later this month, he will surpass both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in Grand Slam victories.

If he wins, he will have a total of 21 slams.

Is Novak Djokovic in custody?

Srdjan Djokovic, Djokovic’s father, claimed that his son was arrested as a result of the court decision, but this has yet to be confirmed.

After the ruling, anti-vaxxer Djokovic was said to have been arrested in Melbourne, but his brother claimed the tennis legend was ‘with his lawyers.’

Hundreds of Djokovic fans in Australia have expressed their displeasure, claiming that their hero has been set free.

Outside the court, protestors have gathered to voice their displeasure with the World No. 1’s treatment since last week.

Novak Djokovic’s latest news

Following a six-hour stand-off at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport, the Serbian nine-time Down Under winner was given his marching orders from Australia last week.

He was given a vaccine exemption to compete before his visa was abruptly revoked, according to his lawyers, because he contracted Covid-19 in December.

His legal team claimed he only agreed to the cancellation because he was sleep-deprived and shaken by the officials’ “procedurally unfair” treatment.

After winning a court appeal against his detention, Djokovic may now be allowed to stay.

He may be able to compete in the Australian Open later this month as a result of his decision.

According to reports, Djokovic’s visa could still be revoked by the Australian government.