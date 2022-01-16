Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Serb to be DEPORTED after losing on the court, Kyrgios slams Nadal, and Australian Open draw updated

NOVAK DJOKOVIC has been deported from Australia after losing his case in Federal Court.

The court upheld Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to revoke the Serb’s visa.

It also stated that it would make its reasons public in the coming days.

Djokovic returned to the squalid Park Hotel, where he was detained before his previous deportation appeal, which he won.

In his filing, the Australian Immigration Minister stated that he was “willing to accept” that Djokovic had a valid medical exemption from vaccination, which had no bearing on his decision.

Hawke, on the other hand, decided to revoke Djokovic’s visa because he posed a threat to public health and order.

Morrison is happy with the outcome.

The news of Djokovic’s deportation from his country has been praised by Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

He now wants the public in Australia to concentrate on the upcoming Open.

“I applaud the decision to keep our borders secure and Australians safe,” he said.

“As I stated on Friday, Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they have every right to expect the fruits of those sacrifices to be protected.”

“The rule of law, as well as strong borders, are essential to the Australian way of life.”

Our government has always recognized this and has been prepared to make the decisions and take the steps necessary to safeguard our borders.

“I appreciate the court’s prompt attention to these issues, as well as everyone’s patience as we worked to resolve this matter.”

It’s now time to focus on the Australian Open and enjoy the rest of the summer.”

displaying some affection

Dejan Lovren, a former Liverpool defender, tweeted his support for Novak Djokovic as well as his displeasure with Australia’s government.

The Croat used the hashtag ‘Australia Has Fallen’ in a graphic, with Djokovic taking on the entire country.

Novak could face a three-year ban in Australia.

After being deported due to his vaccination status, Djokovic could face a three-year ban from Australia.

If his appeal is denied, the world No. 1 faces a three-year ban from Australia.

A silver lining can be found in any cloud.

Matteo Berrettini will most likely benefit from Novak Djokovic’s absence.

The 7th seed and Wimbledon finalist is now the highest ranked player in the Serb’s quarter of the draw.

He now has a much easier path to a possible semi-final against Alexander Zverev or…

