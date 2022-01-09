Novak Djokovic, Scott Morrison, and how politics transformed the Australian Open into a “Crassus vs Spartacus” soap opera

Morrison has until the end of May to win an election, while Srjdan has dubbed his son “the Spartacus of the New World.”

Candlelight vigils outside a Melbourne hotel, protests in Belgrade against Australia’s vaccination fascists, and political grandstanding by politicians seeking votes.

Novak Djokovic, who flew from Dubai to Australia in search of a record-tying 21st grand slam title, finds himself at the center of a different kind of contest, a celebrity on one side of the net and a pariah on the other.

Djokovic is a vocal opponent of vaccinations.

In the aftermath of a global pandemic that has claimed the lives of over five million people and taken away their freedoms, attitudes have hardened, and in an election year in Australia, attitudes have become politicized.

Even before the border guards raised the no-entry barrier, the public in Melbourne, the world’s most secure city, reacted angrily to the exemption granted on medical grounds.

In some ways, Djokovic seems to have brought it upon himself.

As his great rival Rafael Nadal pointed out, the only surefire way to get into the Australian Open is to take the advice of the rest of us and get vaccinated.

If not, accept the consequences of your anti-vaccine stance and stay away.

That was not the case with Djokovic.

He wishes to be unvaccinated while still enjoying the benefits of vaccination.

This was accomplished through the medical exemption.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the anti-Djoko faction was outraged that someone who is so adamantly opposed to vaccination should be allowed access to Melbourne, despite the protocols that have kept the city’s residents under lock and key for so long.

But wait, weren’t three other players allowed to pass through border control using the same exemption route? Yes, but Djokovic’s visa was revoked after he failed to satisfy the federal authorities in charge of entry into the country, rather than the Victoria state regulators who granted him access to a tennis tournament under their jurisdiction.

We can only assume the unnamed trio succeeded.

At this time, it is unknown why Djokovic was granted his medical exemption.

Cardiac illness is one of four conditions that pass the test.

