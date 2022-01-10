Novak Djokovic: The tennis world and politicians react to the World No. 1’s victory in a visa court battle to stay in Australia.

Novak Djokovic: The tennis world and politicians react to the World No. 1’s victory in a visa court battle to remain in Australia.

‘It’s all so much better when the best players are on the court competing,’ said Nadal, who has won 20 grand slams alongside Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic won a court battle that overturned the cancellation of his Australian visa, and Rafael Nadal was one of the first sports stars to comment.

Djokovic, the defending Australian Open champion and nine-time winner in Melbourne, is aiming to win his 21st grand slam in Australia and leapfrog Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who is already in Australia after receiving Covid-19 vaccinations twice.

However, Djokovic’s four-night stay in a detention hotel while Australian officials tried to deport him for not having received the Covid-19 vaccine may have hampered his preparations; he was denied gluten-free meals and exercise equipment that he claimed he needed to train.

“Whether or not I agree with Djokovic on some things, justice has spoken and said he has the right to participate in the Australian Open,” Nadal said after the ruling.

“If it has been resolved that way, it is the most equitable decision to make.”

I wish him luck.”

“On a personal level, I’d much rather he didn’t play…It’s all so much better when the best players are on the court competing,” Nadal joked.

The “whole ordeal” of the Covid vaccine row, according to Djokovic’s former mentor Niki Pilic, was “ineffective.”

“Tennis Australia and doctors gave him the go-ahead to compete in the tournament, and that’s when politics entered,” Mr Pilic said.

“I believe it would reflect poorly on Australia if they revoked his visa now.”

“Winning the Australian Open is difficult even in ideal conditions, but Novak is a champion.”

I can’t predict his chances after what he’s been through, but I’m sure he’ll be happy just to get back on the court and start practicing for the tournament.”

“Djokovic has had his day in court, with all the evidence presented, and comprehensively won… Let us respect the court’s decision and move on to the other court where sport is played,” said Paul Mcnamee, the former Australian Open chief executive.

It’s not just about tennis.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

