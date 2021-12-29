Novak Djokovic, the world No. 1 tennis player, is expected to compete in the Australian Open in 2022.

Will Novak Djokovic compete in the Australian Open in 2022?

The nine-time Melbourne champion has yet to fly to Australia, despite the fact that many of his rivals have done so this week in preparation for the year’s first grand slam.

After withdrawing from the ATP Cup in Sydney, Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open status is still unknown.

Serbia qualified for the team tournament, which begins on New Year’s Day, thanks to Djokovic’s status as the world No. 1, and his registration was seen as a positive sign for his participation in the year’s first grand slam.

Those hopes were dashed, however, when Djokovic’s withdrawal from the tournament was confirmed by Tennis Australia on Wednesday, leaving world No. 33 Dusan Lajovic as the team’s leading player, despite the fact that Serbia remained qualified on the basis of his ranking because Djokovic withdrew after the registration deadline.

Because of Djokovic’s previous stance on vaccination, his arrival in Australia has been the subject of much speculation; the Australian Open will require all players to be fully vaccinated or apply for a medical exemption in order to enter the country.

The concern about Djokovic’s participation extends beyond whether or not the best player in the world will be present.

He currently has 20 grand slam titles, tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most in men’s tennis history, and is three behind overall leaders Serena Williams and Margaret Court.

Federer has already confirmed his absence as he continues his year-long recovery from a knee injury, while Nadal made his first appearance since August last month in Abu Dhabi, where he lost to Andy Murray in an exhibition tournament.

After testing positive for Covid, the Spaniard’s physical condition ahead of the year’s first grand slam is unknown.

Last year, Djokovic only lost one match at a grand slam tournament, losing in the final of the US Open to Daniil Medvedev, and is a 38 percent favorite to win seven more in Melbourne and surpass Federer and Nadal on the all-time list.

The Serbian has a special status at the Australian Open, having won it nine times, more than any other grand slam, and in the absence of the defending champion, with Federer and Williams.

