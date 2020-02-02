Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem, 2020 Australian Open final, LIVE

The Australian Open is down to the final two, with Novak Djokovic facing Dominic Thiem in the final.

The Austrian world No 5 Thiem is competing in his third Grand Slam final and is looking to take down seven-time champion, and world No 2, Djokovic.

The Serb has a 6-4 winning record against his opponent, although Thiem has come out on top the last two times they’ve faced off.

Sportsmail’s KIERAN JACKSON will take you through all the action from the Rod Laver Arena.

Well what a match! Phenomenal standard of tennis for over four hours but in the end, it was Novak Djokovic who came out on top against Dominic Thiem to win his eighth title in Melbourne!

‘Congratulations to Dominic for an amazing tournament, you definitely have a lot more time in a career and I’m sure you will get more than one of the Grand Slam trophies. Huge respect to their family, wonderful people and I appreciate you guys very much and I wish you good luck.

‘I would like to thank my team. My brother is here thank you for coming all the way to Australia for some quality brother-time. As Dominic was saying with the huge bushfires, conflicts in some parts of the world, obviously one person who I considered someone in my life was Kobe Brayant with his daughter. This is a reminder more than ever that we should stick together, with your families. It’s important to be conscience and humble about things that are happening around you.

‘I’m blessed to hold this trophy once again – thank you very much!’

‘Huge congrats to Novak, amazing achievement. Also to all your team, unreal what you’re doing. You bring men’s tennis to a new level and I’m proud to compete in this period of tennis. I fell a bit short today but hopefully I can get revenge soon.

‘There are way more important things in life with the bushfires, I think the Australian Open is a distraction but they’ve done great work and I hope a disaster likes this never happens again.’

‘It’s one of the best events in all of sports, it’s a pleasure to be here, and thanks to everyone who comes to support us – thank you!’

It’s Djokovic again in Melbourne, as Thiem sends a forehand wide! Djokovic holds his arms aloft – his eighth Australian Open, and 17th Grand Slam – just two behind Rafael Nadal now!

Heartbreaking for Dominic Thiem, who performed magnificently, but it’s Djokovic time to shine in the first Slam of the year once again!

Thiem’s backhand skews wide, and it’s TWO CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS for Novak Djokovic…

Another bruising rally, but the forehand drifts long from Thiem – Djokovic now just two points away…

Djokovic ace out wide, 15-15. So tense.

Big forehand winner from Thiem – 0-15.

Thiem asks Djokovic the question, as he holds to 15. He hasn’t buckled here has the Austrian…

The time is now though for Novak Djokovic. He will serve for his eighth Australian Open, and 17th Grand Slam.

Couple of errors from Djokovic, and Thiem has 30-0 on his own serve…

Djokovic’s serve gets him out of jail, as Thiem shanks a return. He is now a game away from his EIGHTH Australian Open title.

Dominic Thiem serving to stay in the match!

Brilliant second serve out-wide from Djokovic – and Thiem nets.

Game point for Djokovic.

A big first serve sets up the forehand inside-in, and Thiem can’t quite get there – 30-30.

Djokovic gets to 15-15, but then pushes a backhand just long… it looked very tight, but no challenge from Djokovic.

WOW – what a point!

Both players ripping the ball to the max, back-and-forth, and after Djokovic lures Thiem into the net, the Serb nets the forehand pass.

Outstanding, from both men.

It looked for a moment there that the game was running away from Dominic Thiem, but he does superbly to hold and keep at arm’s length.

Brilliant, valiant play from both players!

Ace down the T for Thiem gives him another game point…

BREAK POINT SAVED – big serve down the T does it for Thiem – can he escape here?

Djokovic gets a slice of luck with a net cord, and for Thiem his net cord falls on his side of the net… BREAK POINT for a double break lead for Djokovic.

Thiem gets to advantage, but his forehand goes long as Djokovic keeps up the pressure…

But again, Thiem’s forehand flies long again – and it’s deuce.

Thiem just won’t go away here, full credit to him!

Brilliantly crafted point from the Austrian, moving Djokovic from side-to-side and finishing it off at the net.

Thiem, boldly, challenges an out call on his first serve, but the risk pays off as it’s a millimetre in – he creeps to 30-30…

Stunning backhand down the line from Djokovic, who is in full flow now… 15-30.

Stunning retrieving skills from Djokovic, as Thiem sprays a backhand crosscourt wide at 30-0.

And with an ace down the T, the Serb holds serve to love… this match is slowly drifting away from Dominic Thiem. Pressure back on the Austrian.

HUGE hold for Dominic Thiem, as a couple of Djokovic errors means he stays in touch… Djokovic with the single break advantage.

This has been a fantastic, topsy-turvy match.

From 40-15 to deuce, as Djokovic stretches his opponent to the limits at the back of the court.

Thiem has to hold here…

Thiem goes long (just, again) and the defending champion holds – that was a big moment in this match!

Djokovic consolidates his break…

A Djokovic drop shot, and Thiem’s pass is a whisker long…

Serve and volley from Djokovic, but Thiem goes long with his backhand pass down the line – another good chance for the Austrian!

Thiem ripping the ball with such ferocity at the moment, and Djokovic is the one who blinks, netting a backhand. BREAK POINT NO. 2.

Oh it was there for Thiem! But again his forehand is the wing which can’t convert, as he nets.

Deuce. BIG game this now.

Thiem’s return creeps over and Djokovic slices into the net… BREAK BACK POINT for Thiem!

Thiem has a chance at 15-15 but again his forehand just letting him down at the moment… but at 30-15, he fires some stunning groundstrokes at Djokovic until the Serb cracks… 30-30

Thiem’s forehand lets him down again as the ball lands long… and it’s advantage Djokovic early in the decider!

A reminder: the Serb has never lost an Australian Open final. He’s competing in his eighth.

A lengthy rally and Thiem nets an inside-out forehand – BREAK POINT for Djokovic, the first chance in this fifth set.

Thiem is refusing to relent himself though… however, a forehand does stray long at 30-15 – confirmed with a challenge – and it’s 30-30…

Djokovic, as you would expect, is unfazed – a comfortable hold to love… no chance for Thiem there.

Pressure back on the Austrian…

Excellent start to the fifth set from Thiem, as he holds to 15 with some brutal serving and pounding groundstrokes.

For the first time in the match incidentally, Thiem served first in this set, which could help the Austrian in terms of the scoreboard.

Relentlessly high level right now on the Rod Laver Arena, after three hours and 17 minutes of play.

Electric atmosphere in Melbourne as Thiem gets ready to serve at the start of the fifth set… has he got enough left in the tank, after a brutal run to the final?

An ace down the T seals it and we’re going to a decider in the Australian Open final!

Djokovic now dominant on his own serve – and he has THREE SET POINTS.

Thiem saves the first with a forehand winner, but he goes long at 30-40 and Djokovic will now serve for the fourth set!

And now an error with the serve – double fault!

TWO BREAK POINTS for Djokovic here…

Djokovic is making Thiem play everything now, and it’s reaping the rewards… an error at the net and at the back of the court, gives Djokovic 15-30…

Djokovic holds, winning four points from 0-15 down. He is back on form on serve, and is finding that first-service with regularity now…

He can! Another powerful forehand down the line from the Austrian is netted by Djokovic, and it’s three games apiece.

Nip and tuck in this fourth set, engrossing stuff.

Brilliant point!

The two players are back and forth as Thiem attacks the net not once but twice, and he seals it with a smash!

Can he get through this game?

The pair trade off with a game of backhand-slice-crosscourt, and it’s Thiem who cracks at 40-30.

To deuce…

A couple of missed groundstrokes from Thiem and it’s 30-30. Tense moments here for the Austrian…

Djokovic holds to love and has definitely got a new lease of life and looks rejuvenated out there!

Still on serve in this fourth set though…

Djokovic has undoubtedly cranked it up a gear or two, but Thiem is matching him stride for stride!

Level of play has definitely gone up at the start of the fourth – Thiem holds to 15, sealing it with an ace after some phenomenally impressive points.

Woah, Djokovic’s drop shot trickles over off the top of the net – a slice of luck for the world number two, and he holds serve in a game where he saved a break point.

As ever, he’s hanging on in there is the Serbian!

Ice-cool from Djokovic… as he approaches the net and pushes his volley into the open court.

Deuce.

And Djokovic, with the whole court to aim at after a serve out wide, misses his forehand long!

BREAK POINT for Thiem…

Djokovic is blowing very hot and cold at the moment… he misses a relatively straightforward forehand down the line, presenting a slight opening for Thiem here at 30-30…

Thiem stays composed though, and holds with ease. One game apiece.

Djokovic returns to the court after disappearing off with the doctor. That has given Thiem five minutes to think he’s a set away from his first Slam title.

Big hold for Djokovic to 30, as Thiem nets a forehand mid-rally. What can the Serb do on Thiem’s serve here?

Djokovic took a long break at the end of that set – it’s been five minutes since the last point…

Can the seven-time champ muster a comeback here? He’ll serve first…

Djokovic nets a forehand, and Dominic Thiem is one set away from winning his first Grand Slam!

Momentum is certainly with the Austrian but never, ever, count out Djokovic…

Djokovic goes just wide with a backhand, and it’s another SET POINT for Thiem… his fourth in this game.

What a let-off – Djokovic sending his return long off a second serve.

Back to deuce we go…

BREAK POINT now, as Djokovic thumps a return and finishes the point off with a smash.

Not this time.

Djokovic pounds a backhand winner down the line on return.

SET POINT NO. 3, as Djokovic misses his return… can he convert this time?

Blimey, a double fault from Thiem…

Nervous, Dominic?

Djokovic feeding a series of smashes to Thiem and although he’s nervy with his final one, Djokovic slaps his forehand into the net. SET POINT NO. 2…

SET POINT SAVED, as Thiem nets a forehand… deuce.

Thiem JUST catches the line with a forehand and it’s SET POINT for the Austrian!

Perhaps understandably so, a tad more nervy here from Thiem, while Djokovic is no longer making basic errors. 30-30…

Djokovic holds to 15 and importantly for the fourth set he seems to have rediscovered some rhythm on serve.

Thiem will serve for the third set… first of two opportunities.

Thiem remains unflappable though – a hold to love, and he’s just a game away from a two-sets-to-one lead here!

At the change of ends, Djokovic had the medics on… not too sure what the problem is, but no medical time-out and both players are out ready to play.

Djokovic on the board in the third set, holding to 15 as Thiem takes his foot off the pedal slightly…

Big hold for Dominic Thiem, who is now 4-0 up!

A beautiful backhand lob followed by an ace out wide sealed that game… the Austrian strolling to the third set it seems!

A double fault at 15-15 gifts Djokovic an opening, but the Serb goes long with a forehand…

Djokovic saves the first with a series of smashes… but can’t save the second serve as he nets a forehand.

A double break lead here for Dominic Thiem!

It is ALL Dominic Thiem right now, as he thunders a backhand down the line for a breathtaking winner!

Two BREAK POINTS…

Djokovic is blowing like a steam train here, Thiem’s power physically testing him and he’s broken at the start of the third.

Thiem comes through and manages to hold! A forehand winner just catches the line at deuce, and then Djokovic uncharacteristically nets going for broke… a two-game lead for Thiem here at the start of the third set.

Thiem recovers back to deuce, as he nails his backhand down the line and Djokovic nets.

BREAK BACK chance for Djokovic after a lengthy rally, where Djokovic lures Thiem into the net and then finishes him off with a volley into the open court…

Thiem recovers to 30-30, via two Djokovic errors.

Poor start to this game from Thiem – after Djokovic rediscovers his touch, the Austrian goes wild again with his backhand down the line…

Thiem breaks again!

Djokovic goes wide with a backhand down the line, and the Austrian goes in front for the first time in the match! The seven-time champion, on his favourite court, is not himself out here at the moment…

Huge chance gone begging for Thiem as his passing shot clips the top of the net… to deuce we go.

BREAK POINT chance for Thiem, with Djokovic unable to retrieve a powerful forehand down the line…

Thiem looking very good right now… taking control of the rallies whenever he can… can he break Djokovic again?

Djokovic saves the first set point but is wild with a backhand at 40-15 – and it’s all-square in the Australian Open final!

The Serb imploding slightly at the end of that set after the time violations and Thiem, to his credit, kept his cool took advantage!

THREE SET POINTS for Dominic Thiem here, who is full of confidence and is nailing just about every shot right now!

During the change of ends, Djokovic was voicing his displeasure with the umpire Damien Dumusois, saying: ‘You’ve made yourself famous! Well done.’

Wow! Djokovic is slow on serve again, and loses his first serve at 15-40, with the chair umpire giving no sympathy as Djokovic runs out of time on the stop-clock again!

He then goes long with a forehand and is visibly unhappy at those violations… either way, Thiem will now serve for the second set here!

Huge moment for Thiem here – Djokovic nets with a drop-shot at 15-30 and it’s TWO BREAK POINTS for Thiem…

Incidentally, Djokovic was given a time violation warning during his service motion there…

A huge scream from Djokovic as he breaks back, with Thiem again going long with his backhand down the line.

We’re back on serve in this second set…

Thiem nets a backhand and suddenly looks very tight… BREAK POINT for Djokovic.

Thiem goes long on game point, and we’re at deuce in this now pivotal game…

Chance for Djokovic at 15-30, but Thiem dictates the point superbly, winning with a delicate drop shot.

Still 30-30 though…

Djokovic holds in double quick time with some big first serves and groundstrokes… he’s still on Thiem’s tail in this second set.

Thiem holds, as Djokovic nets a backhand slice – he’s not happy out here at the moment!

4-2 Thiem in the second set…

From showing his nerves to nerves of steel, as Thiem saves the break point with a blistering forehand winner inside-out!

Double fault from Thiem, nerves showing, and Djokovic has a BREAK BACK POINT…

Very long point at 30-15 and Thiem eventually blinks first, sending a backhand wide…

Better from Djokovic, who holds to 15 and seems to have regained his concentration.

It remains just a single break for Thiem in this second set…

Thiem is on a roll here, as Djokovic’s focus and concentration seems to have gone AWOL for the time being… the Austrian opens up a two-game lead in the second set, holding to 15 after a successful challenge from Thiem.

Well, well, well… another double fault from Djokovic gifts the break to Thiem, who has the advantage early in the second set!

But Thiem comes back again, as Djokovic is wayward with a forehand – BREAK POINT NO.3 of this game for the Austrian.

Break point excellently saved by Djokovic, with a big first serve followed up by a forehand winner cross-court!

Thiem just upping the tempo here, and he has another BREAK POINT here after Djokovic nets from the back of the court…

The opportunity was there for Thiem, but he shanks his backhand down the line… to deuce we go.

BREAK POINT for Thiem, as Djokovic double faults at 30-30…

A glimpse for Thiem at 15-30, but Djokovic with a one-two punch bring the score back to 30-30..

Thiem returns the favour, holding to love and winning an opening point with brilliant hassle all over the court!

Djokovic holds to love and has all the momentum once again in this match!

Big game coming up for Dominic Thiem…

Oh boy – Thiem double faults at set point, and gift-wrapped, Djokovic is handed the first set!

After working so hard to dig in and scramble back in that set, that’s a sucker punch for Dominic Thiem!

SET POINT NO.2 for Djokovic, as Thiem nets a backhand slice…

Back to deuce as Thiem goes wide with a forehand inside-in…

Thiem’s backhand skids off the baseline and Djokovic nets.

Would be huge if Thiem could escape from this game…

SET POINT SAVED, but only just!

Thiem takes control of the point, and approaches the net – but there’s an opening down the line for Djokovic, but he goes long with his forehand.

SET POINT for Djokovic here as Thiem goes wide with a forehand…

Djokovic lets Thiem off the hook at 0-30 with a second-serve return long, and Thiem smashes away a poor attempted lob from Djokovic to level the scores.

Back to 30-30…

Thiem lets out a big groan as he goes wayward with two groundstrokes and now he’s under pressure…

Djokovic holds to 15, but only after showing his frustration at some spectators calling out during a point early in the game.

He’s certainly not as unflappable as he was 20 minutes ago, but nonetheless Thiem will serve to stay in the set now…

Thiem holds, with some aggressive shot-making! We’re all-square here after 40 minutes of action.

BREAK POINT SAVED! Composed from Thiem there, coming in behind a strong forehand approach and punching the forehand volley for a winner.

Deuce on Thiem’s serve again…

BREAK POINT chance for Djokovic here, as he anticipates a return superbly – Thiem going wayward with a forehand down the line.

A few big-time shots from Thiem, but Djokovic strokes a forehand down the line perfectly and it’s 30-30…

Well, out of nowhere a fairly sloppy game from Novak Djokovic, who nets a backhand, and we’re back on serve in the Australian Open final!

Full credit to Thiem who had to hang on in there early doors…

Lung-busting point, with Thiem turning defence into and attack and getting to TWO BREAK POINTS with a stunning inside-out forehand winner!

Two uncharacteristic errors from Djokovic, and the door is now slightly ajar for Thiem at 15-30…

Crucially, Thiem squeezes his way out of the game on serve, narrowing the gap back down to two games.

Can he make any inroad on Djokovic’s serve now?

Thiem gets to advantage with a serve-forehand combination but Djokovic lures him into the net with a drop shot, and forces Thiem into the volley error.

Back to deuce..

From 40-0 to 40-30 on Thiem’s serve and with a netted forehand, Djokovic has recovered to deuce once again..

The Austrian really struggling for consistency on serve at the moment…

A third straight hold to 15 for Djokovic early on, securing the game with a pinpoint backhand down the line, landing bang in the far corner of the court.

Intimidating start from the seven-time champ…

Stunning backhand lob from Thiem, and Djokovic’s hot-dog recovery shot is volleyed into the open court by the Austrian!

He then holds out, approaching the net and Djokovic succumbs to the pressure.

Big hold for Thiem that!

Thiem has another game point, but can’t find his first serve and Djokovic rips a forehand winner cross-court to take us to deuce…

Important Thiem gets through this game. 30-30, Djokovic on the front foot once again.

Efficient start from Novak Djokovic, holding again to 15. He’s come out the traps at lighting speed here, and even though it’s just one break, Thiem needs to find find some momentum here…

Big fist-pump from the second seed as he breaks Thiem, with the Austrian netting a forehand.

Advantage is with the Serb early on…

Stunning point!

It’s cat and mouse between both players at the net, with the Austrian not quite able to get the lift on a slice backhand.

First break point of the final…

Same pattern. That’s four game points which have come and gone for Thiem, as he nets a slice backhand.

Will Djokovic get a break point chance?

Thiem gets to advantage again but Djokovic dictates the point superbly, manoeuvring the Austrian from side-to-side and finishing it off with a forehand down the line.

Back to deuce.

First lung-busting rally is at 30-0, with Thiem netting a flat backhand down the line.

The Austrian recovers to two game points at 40-15, but Djokovic turns the aggressor and after Thiem goes long twice, we’re at deuce.

Already feels like a big moment in the match…

Djokovic holds to 15 in the opening game, sealing it with two aces in a row out-wide.

Both players just trying to find their rhythm early on. Now, Thiem’s turn to serve…

Seven out of seven for Djokovic on the final day at the Australian Open, dating all the way back to his first ever Grand Slam in 2008.

Quite a task ahead for Dominic Thiem!

Can he follow in Thomas Muster’s footsteps?

The players are now warming-up on court…

R1: bt Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6(5), 6-2, 2-6, 6-1

R2: bt Tatsuma Ito 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

R3: bt Yoshihito Bishioka 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

R4: bt Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

QF: bt Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(1)

SF: bt Roger Federer 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-3

R1: bt Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 7-5, 6-2

R2: bt Alex Bolt 6-2, 5-7, 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-2

R3: bt Taylor Fritz 6-2 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4

R4: bt Gael Monfils 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

QF: bt Rafael Nadal 7-6(3), 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(6)

SF: bt Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(4)

In the grand scheme of the race for the most majors, Novak Djokovic can go within two of Rafael Nadal with a victory tonight.

Can Dominic Thiem do the ‘impossible’ and beat Novak Djokovic in Australia?

Welcome to Sportsmail’s live coverage of the Australian Open men’s singles final, where Rafael Nadal’s conqueror Thiem takes on the seven-time winner in Melbourne, Novak Djokovic.

The match is due to start at 8:30am (GMT) on Rod Laver Arena – stay here for all the build-up and commentary!