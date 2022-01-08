Novak Djokovic was allowed to enter Australia after receiving Covid vaccine last month, according to the tennis star’s lawyers.

Novak Djokovic is allowed to enter Australia after receiving Covid vaccine last month, according to the tennis star’s lawyers.

According to court documents, the anti-vax World No 1 contracted the virus and tested positive on December 16.

He was detained for nine hours in Melbourne airport after arriving for the Australian Open, and has been forced to isolate in a hotel since.

After receiving a vaccine exemption to compete in the tournament, Serbian Djokovic, 34, sparked a major backlash.

He has not spoken openly about his vaccination status, but he did admit last year that he was “anti-vaccination.”

On January 4, the 20-time Grand Slam winner announced that he would be traveling to Australia with “exemption permission.”

However, Djokovic’s visa was revoked by Australia’s Border Force after he arrived in Australia to compete in the Australian Open at around 11.15 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

The Federal Circuit and Family Court will hear Djokovic’s injunction request against the visa cancellation on Thursday.

However, the judge postponed the hearing until 10 a.m. on Monday, meaning Djokovic will spend the weekend in hotel quarantine.

“The date of the first positive Covid PCR test was recorded on 16 December 2021,” his lawyers wrote in documents.

The star did not show up for the hearing last week, which was twice postponed on Thursday afternoon due to a lack of necessary documents.

His medical exemption had been granted by two independent medical panels organized by Tennis Australia and Victoria state, according to tournament organizers.

Border officials said he “failed to provide appropriate evidence” for his entry after he arrived on Wednesday from Dubai.

Djokovic has been forced to wait for a court decision on his deportation in an infamous immigration hotel known as the “Alternative Place of Detention.”

Guests have complained about maggot-infested food, mouldy bread, fires, Covid outbreaks, and bugs in rooms in the past.

He’s asked for a personal chef and access to a tennis court, both of which Australian authorities are reportedly refusing.

While in immigration custody at the (dollar)109-a-night Park Hotel in Carlton, Melbourne, Djokovic has been told he will not receive any special treatment.

As his anti-vaccination saga continues, he broke his silence yesterday ahead of his court hearing on Monday.

After his divisive decision, the star thanked his supporters “all over the world” for their unwavering support.

“Thank you to people all over the world for your continued support,” he wrote on Instagram.

It’s palpable, and it’s greatly appreciated.”

