Novak Djokovic was kicked out of Australia, according to a judge, because he was suspected of inciting anti-vax protests.

The tennis world number one was deported on Sunday after a humiliating vaccine dispute that lasted nearly two weeks and resulted in his three-year ban from the country.

When Djokovic arrived in Serbia on Monday, he was greeted as a hero, and he was photographed for the first time at an Epiphany church service in Belgrade yesterday.

He has a majority stake in a drug company that is developing a non-vaccine treatment for Covid, according to information released last night.

Novak, 34, and his 35-year-old wife Jelena bought 80% of QuantBioRes, a Danish biotech firm, in June 2020.

Last night, the CEO of the company insisted that the tennis star was “not anti-vax.”

Djokovic expressed his disappointment after three judges unanimously rejected his last-ditch bid to stay in Australia and win a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

The government had revoked his visa for the second time, claiming that his presence in the country posed a threat to the Australian people’s health and “good order,” as well as thwarting vaccination efforts.

Minister claimed that the global icon, who has not received the life-saving Covid vaccine, could persuade children to refuse it.

Now, Chief Justice James Allsop of the Federal Court has explained why judges supported Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to revoke Djokovic’s visa.

“An iconic world tennis star may influence people of all ages, young and old, but perhaps especially the young and impressionable, to emulate him,” according to a ruling issued today.

“This isn’t a fantasy; no proof is required.”

It’s the ability to recognize human behavior based on a basic understanding of human behavior.

“Even if Mr Djokovic did not win the Australian Open, his ability to encourage those who would emulate or wish to be like him through his presence in Australia playing tennis is a rational foundation for the view that he might foster anti-vaccination sentiment.”

The judges also cited reports that Djokovic is an anti-vaxxer, citing a quote from him in April 2020 in which he stated that he was “anti-vaccination.”

“We reject the notion that the Minister was not free to discover or conclude that Mr Djokovic had a well-known anti-vaccination stance,” the document continues.

“Mr. Djokovic as a hero and a symbol of vaccine choice.”

“It wasn’t irrational for the Minister to be concerned that some claimed support…

