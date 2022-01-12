Novak Djokovic, who is constantly on the move, has accused his agent of ‘ticking the wrong box’ on his travel form prior to his arrival in Australia.

NOVAK Djokovic has blamed his agent for incorrectly declaring that he had not visited any countries prior to arriving in Australia on a form.

The anti-vax tennis star has been accused of repeatedly breaking Covid rules when he arrived in Australia unjabbed, sparking a legal battle over his deportation.

For incorrectly filling out a travel declaration, the Serbian star faces deportation and a lifetime ban from Australia.

In the 14 days leading up to his departure for the Australian Open in Melbourne, the 34-year-old checked a box claiming he had not traveled to any other countries.

The star from Monte Carlo arrived in Melbourne late on January 5 for the Australian Open.

However, he was photographed practicing tennis on a tennis court in Marbella during that time, according to social media posts.

In a recent Instagram post, he explained that his agent’s claim on the form was due to “human error.”

“On the issue of my travel declaration, it was submitted on my behalf by my support team – as I told immigration officials upon my arrival – and my agent sincerely apologizes for the administrative error in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel prior to coming to Australia.”

It arrives in the following form:

“This was an unintentional human error.”

We are living in difficult times as a result of a global pandemic, and mistakes do happen.”

He also admitted in the post that he met with a journalist two days after he tested positive in Belgrade, before heading to Australia.

The Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia released his travel declaration earlier this week.

The Department of Home Affairs warns on its website that providing the government with “false or misleading information” is a “serious offence” that could result in a prison sentence.

Djokovic’s visa will not be cancelled on Wednesday, according to Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke.

After Djokovic won his court battle against the Australian Border Force on Monday, the minister has been considering personally intervening in the matter.

“I want to emphasize that I have worked extremely hard to ensure everyone’s safety and to meet my testing obligations,” he wrote.

“On December 14, I went to a basketball game in Belgrade, where it was reported that a number of people had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Despite the fact that I had no Covid symptoms, I took a rapid antigen test on December 16 that came back negative, and I also took an official and approved PCR test on the same day out of an abundance of caution.”

“The following day, I….”

