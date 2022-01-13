Novak Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, is jeopardizing the Australian Open and breaking his own rules, says Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Novak Djokovic is putting the Australian Open at risk by not getting vaccinated and playing by his own rules, according to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Because he is still unvaccinated, NOVAK DJOKOVIC has been accused of “playing by his own rules” and putting the Australian Open “at risk.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the world No. 4 in the rankings, broke ranks in the locker room by criticizing the defending champion ahead of the tournament’s start on Monday.

“He’s been playing by his own rules and doing what few players have the guts to do,” the Greek, 23, said.

“This is especially true now that the ATP has announced certain entry requirements for players.”

“No one thought they’d be able to travel to Australia without being vaccinated and not have to follow the rules.”

“It takes a lot of guts to do that, and it puts the Grand Slam in jeopardy, which I doubt many players would do.”

In the first round of the Australian Open, Djokovic was pitted against fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.

The 34-year-old is attempting to win Slam No. 21 and break a tie with rivals Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal for the most Grand Slam titles.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Overnight, he awaited word from Australia’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, on whether he would be deported due to a visa error.

After border officials failed to follow proper procedure, the world No. 1 won a court appeal to remain in the country.

But then it was discovered that his entry application had inconsistencies.

If his visa is revoked again and he is eventually kicked out of Australia, he could face a three-year ban.

Andy Murray was paired against 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in the draw, which was delayed by more than an hour.

This follows the Scot’s victory over the Georgian in the Sydney Tennis Classic the day before.

Cameron Norrie, the British No. 1 seed, will face American Sebastian Korda, who is in Covid self-isolation in Adelaide, while Dan Evans, the No. 24 seed, will face Belgian David Goffin.

If they win their respective semi-finals today, Murray and Evans will meet in the final in Sydney.

World No. 1 Ash Barty will face a qualifier in her first match at her home Slam, while Rafael Nadal will face unseeded American Marcos Giron.