Novak Djokovic wins 17th Grand Slam title after bouncing back to beat Thiem in Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic is up to Grand Slam title number seventeen, and in a tearing hurry to stake his claim for being considered the best player ever.

No sooner had he seen off the brave challenge of Dominic Thiem to win another Australian Open then he was giving himself a timescale for overhauling his great rivals.

A 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 victory over the Austrian is likely to have had, somewhere in Switzerland and Mallorca, two men looking over their shoulder. Roger Federer is on 20 Grand Slam titles, Rafael Nadal is on 19, and now the 32 year-old Serb is just two behind in the ongoing battle for historical superiority.

‘I think in order to have a chance and have a go for the historic number one I am going to try to do everything possible this season and next season maximum,’ he said later. ‘That is what I can devote in terms of time and energy towards accomplishing that goal.’

Referring to his children aged five and two, he added: ‘I guess they are coming to an age where I really want to spend time with them and be the best possible father, and not be on the road all the time. I am coming closer to the stage where I have to adjust to that. I have to probably play less.’

He had just become only the second man in history after Ken Rosewall to win a Major across three different decades, having first won here in 2008. It seems almost incidental that he has returned to world No 1.

To Thiem’s credit he had pushed Djokovic into crisis mode. After three Major finals against the most difficult opposition – twice against Nadal in Paris, here against Djokovic – he has progressed from three to four to five set losses.

A little more sangfroid, and a little less exertion in previous rounds, and he might just have got across the line, having held a break point early in the fourth set.

This, though, was Djokovic doing crisis management, a compelling but not always attractive sight.

In the opening set he told the crowd to ‘Shut the f+++ up’. In the second, after being given two time violations for dawdling on his serve, he patted the feet of umpire Damien Dumusois as he walked past before sarcastically congratulating him.

It was hardly assault, but illegal nonetheless. Then there was him leaving the court with a tournament medic after the third set when he seemed to be in danger of crumbling.

While Thiem was given five minutes to contemplate winning his first title of this size Djokovic was able to reset his attitude and come back out with more purpose.

‘It was a toe to toe battle, I was on the brink of losing, I didn’t feel great at all,’ he said later. ‘ He started dominating from the baseline. I didn’t have any injuries and it was pretty strange to me, my energy completely collapsed, every time I tossed the ball I would feel dizzy, I was trying to do everything possible to rejuvenate. From 2-2 in the fourth I started to feel better. I can’t really explain it, she (the doctor) evaluated me, told me I was dehydrated.

‘There is an emotional aspect to all of this, for all my experience I am still nervous and stressed out. There was a point when I said I have to accept it.’

The extra pop returned to his serve and he resumed solid defence, while his opponent backed off a little and played a particularly poor game to be broken at 3-4.

This ability to manage his undulating moods and soak up pressure is why there must be every chance that he will overhaul Federer, the Swiss left to ponder on Wimbledon last summer.

When it comes to Nadal much will depend on how many more times he can win at Roland Garros, which will coincide with his 34th birthday this year. Thiem could come in useful for Djokovic here, because he is banking the kind of experience that will surely lead to him winning there sooner or later.

He would be a popular winner, as the men’s game continues to search for its first new champion since 2014.

The 26 year-old Austrian assured everyone that the time is coming: ‘ It could have gone either way for Daniil (Medvedev) in US Open and for me here. It takes nothing more than just little bit luck, little details.’