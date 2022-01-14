Novak Djokovic’s Australian visa has been revoked once more, in a renewed attempt to deport him.

Three days before the Australian Open, the country’s Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke, used his ministerial discretion to revoke the 34-year-old’s visa on public interest grounds.

“Today, I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel Mr Novak Djokovic’s visa on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so,” Hawke said.

“On January 10, 2022, the Federal Circuit and Family Court issued orders quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds.

“I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force, and Mr. Djokovic before making this decision.”

“The Morrison Government is adamant about protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

