Novak Djokovic’s Covid test remains a mystery, despite reports that the QR code’showed a negative result.’

NOVAK Djokovic has been criticized for his Covid status after the QR code for his test allegedly revealed a negative result.

In paperwork submitted to Australian Border Force officials on December 16, the tennis star claims he tested positive for Covid.

However, according to a recent investigation by Der Spiegel, the world number one “presented as negative for around an hour yesterday,” with the outlet sharing a screen grab of the result.

The QR code associated with the test returned positive when tested by The Sun.

The Serb was also accused of testing positive on December 26 and then having his positive test added after a negative result, according to a Twitter thread linked to the article.

“The Unix timestamp in his positive test: December 26th, 14:21:20 (Serbian time),” the thread reads.

However, according to Djokovic’s lawyer’s Serbian health documents, the test was conducted on the 16th.

“Djokovic’s positive test result, allegedly from Dec 16th, has a higher testing ID than his negative test result.

This means the positive test was entered into the database days after the negative test.

“The @zerforschung experts confirmed that these IDs are assigned in order.”

“All of this raises a lot of questions about how these test results came to be, not only from Djokovic but also from Serbian authorities,” the article concludes.

Unfortunately, none of the involved agencies have yet responded to our inquiries.”

It comes as Djokovic faces possible jail time over allegations that he lied on his travel forms to enter Australia, following the release of shocking photos showing him traveling before arriving in Melbourne.

Officials from Australia’s Border Force are looking into whether the tennis player lied on his visa application by claiming he had not visited another country.

The anti-vaxxer claimed on his travel declaration that he had not traveled outside of the United States in the 14 days leading up to his arrival in Oz, but photographs show him in two different countries during that time.

The Home Affairs Department warns on its website that providing the government with “false or misleading information” is a “serious offence” that could result in a prison sentence.

“The maximum penalty if convicted is 12 months in prison,” the law states.

On December 25, tennis legend Djokovic, who is based in Monte Carlo, was spotted playing tennis in the streets of Belgrade, Serbia’s capital.

He was also photographed with handball player Petar Djordjic in Belgrade on the same day, according to a photo shared on Twitter.

The 34-year-old was then reportedly filmed training in Spain on December 31 and posing for a group photo the following day…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.