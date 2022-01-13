Novak Djokovic’s entry into Spain prior to his trip to Australia is a mystery, as video shows him training in Marbella.

The anti-vaxxer has faced a barrage of criticism this week, with the tennis star admitting to breaking Covid isolation rules in Serbia.

Djokovic was spotted in Serbia on December 25 and in Spain a few days later on December 31 before jetting off to Australia on January 5.

However, it remained unclear today how the unvaccinated 34-year-old was allowed entry and then proceeded to train in Marbella, where he owns a home and lives with his brother Marko.

Serbian citizens wishing to enter Spain must currently show proof of vaccination or obtain an exemption from the Spanish government, as well as proof of a negative Covid test.

Those seeking an exemption from the Spanish Embassy in Serbia should write to them.

Djokovic’s eligibility for an exemption has been questioned by Spanish media, who believe the only clause that could apply to him is one that allows participants in “high level” sporting competitions to enter Spain.

However, he was only seen training on the Costa del Sol and isn’t thought to have competed.

Djokovic can be seen practicing on a court on December 31 in a video shared by SotoTennis Academy in Sotogrande.

And British Sharon Rodden, 58, told how she had seen the tennis superstar practicing the day before at the Puente Romano Beach Resort in Marbella.

“I was out walking when I recognized him and stopped to get a video on my phone,” the Manchester-based psychological therapist told The Sun.

“My footage clearly shows he was in Spain on that day, shortly after he was seen in Serbia within the previous 14 days.”

“He appeared to be in good shape and wasn’t expecting the uproar that has ensued – but if he made a false declaration on his visa application, he should accept the consequences.”

It’s unclear where Djokovic lists his official address because he used to live in Monte Carlo with his family before purchasing a luxury villa on an upmarket residential estate in the hills above Marbella near a tennis club where he regularly trains last year.

Neither the tennis player nor anyone from his team had contacted the Spanish Embassy in Belgrade about any exemption, according to a source in the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We don’t have any more information about this issue,” the source said when asked how Djokovic might have persuaded customs officials that he should be allowed into the country.

However, the Spanish government has dismissed the reports…

