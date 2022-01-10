Novak Djokovic’s visa situation raises seven questions, from his father’s arrest claim to hostile fans at the Australian Open.

Seven questions about Novak Djokovic’s visa situation, from his father’s arrest claim to hostile fans at the Australian Open

TENNIS fans are accustomed to on-court drama, but the saga of the World No. 1’s visa dispute is proving to be even more compelling.

Novak Djokovic’s detention saga, which has been going on for a week, has taken another turn with his father claiming he has been re-arrested in Australia.

On January 4, the anti-vaxxer boasted that he was heading to Melbourne to play in the Australian Open after receiving an exemption.

However, after his visa was abruptly revoked, the Serbian ace was detained at an immigration facility and then housed in a quarantine hotel.

Djokovic’s lawyers argued that he didn’t need the vaccine because he already had Covid and that border officials hadn’t given him enough notice to revoke his visa.

On Monday, a judge ordered that he be released from custody.

However, it was reported that he had been arrested within hours.

His family, however, announced today that he has returned to court training, with his brother declaring that “justice has triumphed and the rule of law has triumphed.”

With only one week until the tournament begins, it’s still unclear whether Djokovic will be able to compete and claim the title of greatest ever tennis player.

We look at seven of the most pressing questions surrounding his detention row in this article.

Despite a judge’s ruling that he should be released, Novak’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, claimed his son had been detained once more.

“I call on the Queen of Britain, Elizabeth, the Commonwealth’s leader, to intervene and protect the human rights of my son Novak Djokovic and to end the political prosecution that has been carried out against him since he arrived in Australia,” he later told Serbian media.

The situation is unclear, however, as the athlete’s brother, Djordje, told Sportklub that the player is “with his lawyers” because ministers want to “capture and lock him up.”

Government sources, according to Australian media reports, deny that he has been re-arrested.

Regardless, the claims enraged fans, who gathered in large numbers outside Djokovic’s lawyer’s office, where they swarmed a car believed to be carrying the tennis star.

Fans chanted Djokovic’s name and hurled objects at cops, who used what appeared to be pepper spray in an attempt to keep them under control.

The tennis star was not actually in the car, which had blacked out windows, as photos later revealed.

Djokovic’s attorneys claim he was given a vaccine exemption because he recently had Covid.

He tested positive, according to court documents…

