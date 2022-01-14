Novak Djokovic’s visa to Australia has been revoked for the second time, and he will be detained again in the coming hours.

NOVAK Djokovic’s visa has been revoked for the second time, and he is set to be detained again in the coming hours.

The 34-year-old tennis star faces deportation after the Australian government intervened, but he has been given time to file an appeal before being detained.

The decision is the latest dramatic twist in Djokovic’s anti-vaxxer saga, which saw his visa revoked when he first arrived in Australia.

The world number one in men’s tennis was set to compete in the Australian Open, which starts on Monday and for which he is the top seed.

Djokovic’s legal team filed a desperate last-minute appeal to keep him in Australia after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used his powers to revoke his visa.

In the meantime, he has been told that he can stay in his rented flat, but that he will be detained at 8 a.m. local time on Saturday morning.

He’ll be held in detention until he can attend online court hearings at his lawyers’ offices, where Border Force officers will be stationed on the same floor, he said.

He was first sent to a detention facility to avoid deportation before being released by a judge.

However, there is likely to be more drama, and he is still eligible to play in the tournament.

His lawyers have already stated that any attempt to deport him would be met with an immediate legal challenge.

Djokovic could stay in the country and compete if an appeal is filed.

If he loses his appeal and is deported, he will be barred from returning to Australia for the next three years.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Novak Djokovic live blog.

After a court overturned an earlier revocation and released Djokovic from immigration detention on Monday, Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used his powers to revoke Djokovic’s visa.

The decision was made on the basis of “health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so,” according to him.

Hawke added that the government is “dedicated to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Despite the ruling, immigration expert Abdul Rizvi believes Djokovic has a chance of competing in the tournament.

He explained that if he wins the appeal, he can also ask a judge for a bridging visa, which would allow him to work in Australia.

Mr Rizvi, a former Immigration Department Deputy Secretary, said, “Some people may not regard playing tennis as work, but it is Mr Djokovic’s job.”

“In the event that…”

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.