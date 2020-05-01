Now coronavirus could hit World Cup: UEFA chief admits football faces ‘three years’ of disruption

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic could wreak havoc with the footballing schedule as far down the line as the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, according to one UEFA chief.

Football is currently in a complete shutdown due to the impact of the virus worldwide, with no resumption on the horizon and some top European leagues already calling a halt to the 2019-20 campaign.

With so many questions still yet to be answered going forward, Secretary General of FIFPro Lars-Christer Olsson admits the international football calendar could be disrupted for ‘two to three years’, putting the 2022 World Cup at risk.

Olsson, who is also the president of European Leagues, said during a Soccerex webinar chat: ‘If the virus is developing in an even more serious way as it’s been for the time being, there will definitely be a problem with the international calendar.

‘When some of the competitions are moved from one year to another… and then the Qatar World Cup is coming in the middle of the European season and you have to squeeze in domestic and international competitions.

‘But I think we have to wait and see how that is going to affect the business.’

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is currently scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18, putting domestic competitions on hold for a month before Christmas.

On the domestic football front, Olsson says UEFA are planning to complete the current Champions League and Europa League programmes in August.

‘If that would be possible, then I think it would be fine because that would also mean that we can safeguard the integrity of the final phase of the current season of international football,’ he added.

‘But of course we have to take decisions about that at the end of May at least, because otherwise it will probably not be possible to squeeze it in and also to qualify the clubs for the new season.’