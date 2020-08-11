Nuno hints at Wolves transfer business after citing ‘small squad’ as factor

Nuno Espirito Santo hinted transfer reinforcements could be on the horizon after lamenting his “small squad” following Wolves’ defeat to Sevilla.

The prospect of an all-English tie with Man Utd loomed, but Wolves failed to defeat Europa League specialists Sevilla.

A Raul Jimenez penalty miss proved costly, though subsequent replays showed Wolves had cause for complaint.

The Sevilla goalkeeper had left his line before the kick was taken, while multiple defenders encroached into the area, including the player who would ultimately clear the rebound.

Neither were picked up by VAR, and Wolves were eliminated late on after a last-gasp Lucas Ocampos header

Speaking to BT Sport regarding his side’s valiant effort, Nuno Espirito Santo said: “We have frustration, in the last minutes it is something that has happened to us many times. We required focus on a set piece.

“I am proud of the boys, we played a tough team and we had moments, small details, small margins.

“That happens in football. We came this far and now it’s over. Let’s rest and look to the future. We need more players to help us, it’s a small squad.

“Sevilla made us run, we made a big effort to control it but of course there were players who gave everything and the legs and brain doesn’t work so good.

“We must be proud of ourselves, admit we made mistakes during the season that we need to rectify to compete at a high level. We must work harder and become stronger.

“We are here because we did things good the previous season. European football is something that we chase because we want to improve and compete against the best.

“The Premier League is challenging enough, it’s like playing the Champions League every week.”