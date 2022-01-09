Nuno Tavares fumes after being sent off just 34 minutes into Arsenal’s FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest.

After hooking Nuno Tavares just 34 minutes into Arsenal’s FA Cup match, MIKEL ARTETA has shown he doesn’t care much about player pride.

While still in the first half of the third round tie against Nottingham Forest, Tavares was enraged when his number was held up.

As he walked off the pitch, the 21-year-old signing furiously removed his gloves, flinging them to the ground as he realized he was in for an early shower.

Tavares was not injured, and his substitution was based solely on his poor performance.

As he walked off the pitch, Arteta didn’t acknowledge Tavares, who had been replaced by Kieran Tierney.

Despite a poor first half, many Arsenal supporters backed Tavares on the substitution, criticizing Arteta for not waiting until the break to make the change.

“Should’ve waited until halftime, that’ll ruin his confidence,” one person wrote.

Others, on the other hand, thought the sub was justified after Tavares’ poor performance.

“I don’t blame Arteta,” a Gunners supporter opined.

Tavares is having a fantastic season.

“I pity the lad.”

