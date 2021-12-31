Odell Beckham expresses his thoughts on Cooper Kupp.

Odell Beckham expresses his strong feelings about Cooper Kupp.

Cooper Kupp, the wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, has wowed a long list of people this season, including Odell Beckham Jr.

With two games remaining, Kupp (132 receptions, 1,734 yards, and 14 touchdowns) is on pace to break Calvin Johnson’s NFL record for receiving yards in a single season (1.964).

He also has a chance to break Michael Thomas’ record for most receptions in a single season (149).

Although Beckham has only been Kupp’s teammate since the middle of the season, he says he has no problem deferring to him as the team’s top wide receiver in Los Angeles.

“I chose to come here knowing Coop is on track to set a new record.

“I didn’t come here thinking, ‘Oh, I have to get my targets,'” Beckham said today.

“Yes, I’m a rival, but I’m here to witness greatness between Stafford and Coop, and it’s been fascinating to watch.”

Odell Beckham Makes His Opinion On Cooper Kupp Very Clear

Odell Beckham Makes His Opinion On Cooper Kupp Very Clear