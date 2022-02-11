Odell Beckham Jr., a member of the Los Angeles Rams, has 86 tattoos, ranging from a portrait of Barack Obama to Mike Tyson biting off Holyfield’s ear.

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams has 86 tattoos, ranging from a portrait of Barack Obama to Mike Tyson biting off Holyfield’s ear.

If the Rams win the Super Bowl, Hollywood will have a new favorite in Beckham.

After being released by the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr joined the Los Angeles Rams in November.

When Beckham made an incredible one-handed grab while falling backwards in a 2014 game for the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys, he became an instant celebrity.

And, to go along with his amazing hands and lightning speed, the 29-year-old has a tattoo collection to match.

Beckham, who is set to play in the Super Bowl, is said to have 86 pieces of art on his body, all with different meanings.

There are portraits of inspiring political figures such as Barack Obama, Martin Luther King Jr., and Malcolm X.

Michael Jackson, Prince, Tupac Shakur, and Bob Marley are among the musical legends featured.

Beckham is clearly a fan of memorable sporting events.

Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear and inked it on his torso for the iconic Sports Illustrated cover.

Muhammad Ali and Kobe Bryant, two late greats, are also welcome.

A cross honors his faith, and the Roman numerals of his mother and father’s birthdays are among his other tattoos.

Bang Bang, a well-known New York artist, recently drew the Hollywood sign and the Golden Gate Bridge on his back and wrote the phrase “I am who I am” on his neck.

The New York skyline and a famous Martin Luther King Jr quote are also emblazoned on Beckham’s body.

“The ultimate measure of a man is where he stands in moments of challenge and controversy, not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience,” it says.

Beckham was traded to the Browns in 2019, but his time in Cleveland came to an end in November, and he relocated to Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old has joked about being related to former England captain David Beckham, whom he met in New York in 2015.

“I got to meet one of my childhood idols,” Odell said.

“Meeting a guy I’d joked about being a relative for all this time was a pretty surreal experience for me.”

“He said he was just keeping up with me to keep the family name going.”

“It’s a great feeling to be here at this moment, but the job isn’t finished,” Beckham, who spent a year recovering from torn knee ligaments, said.

“I recently underwent ACL surgery and am recovering well.

It’s been a long road, with small victories every day and having to sit out the first game.

“All I want to do is find a way…

