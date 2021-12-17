Odell Beckham Jr, a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, has a one-word message for his fans.

Odell Beckham Jr. was one of several Los Angeles Rams players to test positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

But, just a few days later, the veteran wide receiver appears to have received word on his condition.

Beckham sent out a one-word message to his Twitter followers on Friday afternoon:

He wrote: “Negative.”

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr Has 1-Word Message For Fans

