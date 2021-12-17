Odell Beckham Jr, a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, has a one-word message for his fans.
Odell Beckham Jr. was one of several Los Angeles Rams players to test positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
But, just a few days later, the veteran wide receiver appears to have received word on his condition.
Beckham sent out a one-word message to his Twitter followers on Friday afternoon:
He wrote: “Negative.”
Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr Has 1-Word Message For Fans
Negative 🤗🥱
— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 17, 2021