Odell Beckham Jr. is a wide receiver for the New York Giants.

Odell Beckham Jr. is a wide receiver who plays for the New York Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams is the latest athlete to declare that he will be paid in cryptocurrency.

Beckham announced on Twitter this afternoon that he will be paid in Bitcoin for the one-year contract he just signed with the Rams.

In addition, Beckham stated that he will return (dollar)1 million in Bitcoin to his fans.

“I’m excited to announce that, thanks to @CashApp, I’m taking my new salary in bitcoin,” Beckham wrote.

“To ALL MY FANS OUT THERE, THANK YOU! I’m also returning a total of (dollar)1M in BTC rn.

Drop your (dollar)cashtag in the comments section below.

Follow @CashApp and use the hashtag (hashtag)OBJBTC”

Beckham’s deal with the Rams includes a guaranteed sum of (dollar)1.25 million as well as incentives worth up to (dollar)3 million.

Beckham’s deal with Bitcoin and CashApp is similar to the one announced earlier this month by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Meanwhile, Beckham’s former New York Giants teammate Saquon Barkley has been receiving Bitcoin endorsement payments.

Beckham caught two passes for 18 yards in his first game with the Rams, a loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

Los Angeles had a week off this week and will return to action against the Green Bay Packers in Week 12.

Odell Beckham Jr. is a wide receiver who plays for the New York Giants

Major Contract Decision Announced

Odell Beckham Jr. Announces Significant Contract Decision

Odell Beckham Jr. Announces Significant Contract Decision