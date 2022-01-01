Odell Beckham Jr. is a New England Patriots wide receiver.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a member of the New England Patriots.

During his two-plus seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t always look like himself.

Whether it was due to injuries, ineffectiveness, or an apparent lack of chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield, Beckham’s numbers never matched what he put up in his first five pro seasons with the New York Giants.

After catching only seven touchdowns in 29 games with the Cleveland Browns, Beckham has four touchdowns in his last five games with the Los Angeles Rams.

He’s obviously happy in Los Angeles after being picked up off waivers in the middle of the season.

Beckham has yet to break 100 yards this season, so now that he’s finished scoring, that might be the next goal on his list.

He insists he isn’t concerned with his own numbers, instead praising his teammate Cooper Kupp, who is on pace to set a new NFL single-season receiving yardage and receptions record.

“Knowing that Coop is on the verge of breaking a world record, I chose to come here.”

Beckham told reporters today, “I didn’t come here thinking, ‘Oh, I have to get my targets.'”

“Yes, I’m a rival, but I’ve come to see greatness between Stafford and Coop, and it’s been fascinating to watch.”

Beckham and the Rams have already qualified for the postseason.

Los Angeles can clinch the NFC West title this weekend if they beat the Baltimore Ravens and the Arizona Cardinals lose to the Dallas Cowboys.

Odell Beckham Jr. is a wide receiver who plays for the New York Giants

His Browns Tenure Has a Telling Admission

ON HIS BROWNS TENURE, ODELL BECKHAM JR. HAS TOLD ADMISSION.

“It’s been fantastic,” Beckham told ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. “I’ve felt deprived for the last couple of years.”

I’ve definitely missed the end zone, and it hasn’t been as simple and straightforward as it could and should be.

I’m the type of player who believes he should score once or twice in every game.

Every game, I feel like I can get 100 yards.”

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy