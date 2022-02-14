Odell Beckham Jr., Odell Beckham Jr., Odell Beckham Jr., Odell Beckham

Odell Beckham Jr., Odell Beckham, Odell Beckham Jr., Odell Beckham Jr.

Earlier: What was supposed to be a memorable night for Odell Beckham Jr. has taken a potentially lethal turn.

After dropping a pass on 2nd-and-9 late in the second quarter, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver went down.

Beckham’s left knee was immediately grabbed.

Any non-contact knee injury is concerning, but Beckham’s ACL tear during the 2020 season makes it even more so.

Breaking: Odell Beckham Jr. Goes Down With Injury

Breaking: Odell Beckham Jr. Goes Down With Injury

Odell Beckham just went down with a non-contact knee injury #SBLVIpic.twitter.com/Q4Oj2D1tNc — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) February 14, 2022