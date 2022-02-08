Odell Beckham Jr of the Los Angeles Rams has 86 tattoos, ranging from a portrait of Barack Obama to Mike Tyson biting Evander Holyfield’s ear.

If the Rams win the Super Bowl tonight, Hollywood will have a new favorite: Odell Beckham Jr.

After being cut by the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr signed with the Los Angeles Rams in November.

When Beckham pulled off an incredible one-handed grab while falling backwards in a 2014 game for the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys, he became an instant celebrity.

To go along with his incredible hands and lightning speed, the 29-year-old has an equally impressive tattoo collection.

Beckham, who is set to play in the Super Bowl, is said to have as many as 86 pieces of art on his body, each with a different meaning.

There are portraits of Barack Obama, Martin Luther King Jr., and Malcolm X, among others, who are inspirational political figures.

Music legends like Michael Jackson, Prince, Tupac Shakur, and Bob Marley are also featured.

Beckham is clearly a sports fan who enjoys watching classic sporting events.

Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear and inked it on his torso for the iconic Sports Illustrated cover.

There’s also room for Muhammad Ali and Kobe Bryant, two late greats.

A cross and the Roman numerals of his mother and father’s birthdays are among his other tattoos.

Bang Bang, a well-known New York artist, recently tattooed the phrase “I am who I am” on his neck and drew the Hollywood sign and the Golden Gate Bridge on his back.

The New York skyline and a famous Martin Luther King Jr quote are also emblazoned on Beckham’s body.

“The ultimate measure of a man is where he stands in moments of challenge and controversy, not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience,” it says.

Beckham was traded to the Browns in 2019, but he was released in November and relocated to Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old has joked about being related to David Beckham, the former England captain, and met him in New York in 2015.

“I got to meet one of my childhood idols since I can remember,” Odell said.

“Meeting a guy I’d joked about being a relative for all this time was a pretty surreal moment for me.”

“He said he’s been keeping up with me to keep the family name alive.”

“It’s a great feeling to be here at this moment, but the job isn’t finished,” Beckham, who spent a year recovering from torn knee ligaments, said.

“I recently underwent ACL surgery and am recovering well.

It’s been a long road, with small victories along the way and having to sit out the first game.

“All I want to do is find a…

