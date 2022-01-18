Odell Beckham Jr.’s First Playoff Touchdown Is Met With Applause Around The NFL

The NFL Community Reacts to Odell Beckham Jr.’s Playoff Touchdown

Odell Beckham Jr. made an immediate impression in his first playoff game with the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham started the Rams’ second possession of the game with a 17-yard reception to start the drive.

Later in the march, he scored on a four-yard touchdown catch on a goal-line fade pattern.

Since the start of the regular season, OBJ has scored six touchdowns in his last eight games.

It was also his first career postseason touchdown; he had only appeared in one playoff game prior to tonight, a wild-card match with the New York Giants five years ago.

Beckham has a way of eliciting a reaction to almost everything he does, so it’s no surprise that when he scored tonight, Twitter went crazy.

I’m excited for @obj I pray every hater watching him dominate.. https://t.co/2nATXMyetP — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 18, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr. has 6 Rec TD over past 8 games with #Rams.

He had 0 Rec TD in first 6 games of season with #Browns — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 18, 2022

Browns didn’t want Odell loll — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) January 18, 2022

Amazingly, in 8 seasons, that was Odell’s 1st ever playoff TD. Until tonight, he had played in only one, for which he prepared for a game on the Frozen Tundra by taking a day off on South Beach. He dropped 2 big passes early in that loss at Green Bay, including a TD pass. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 18, 2022

Remember when they said OBJ was finished and a head case.. lot of people deleting tweets right now — IB THE GAMBLER 🔌 (@incarceratedbob) January 18, 2022

Yeah O! 💪🏾 — Mack Wilson Sr. (@5mackwilson1) January 18, 2022

Isolated slant route by OBJ a few weeks ago against the Cards for a touchdown opened up that fade tonight — Seth Galina (@pff_seth) January 18, 2022

I guess @obj still has it huh ! 😂😂😂 — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 18, 2022

oh man if Stafford and OBJ have timing down to that level … — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) January 18, 2022