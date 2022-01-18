Trending
Odell Beckham Jr.’s First Playoff Touchdown Is Met With Applause Around The NFL

The NFL Community Reacts to Odell Beckham Jr.’s Playoff Touchdown

Odell Beckham Jr. made an immediate impression in his first playoff game with the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham started the Rams’ second possession of the game with a 17-yard reception to start the drive.

Later in the march, he scored on a four-yard touchdown catch on a goal-line fade pattern.

Since the start of the regular season, OBJ has scored six touchdowns in his last eight games.

It was also his first career postseason touchdown; he had only appeared in one playoff game prior to tonight, a wild-card match with the New York Giants five years ago.

Beckham has a way of eliciting a reaction to almost everything he does, so it’s no surprise that when he scored tonight, Twitter went crazy.

