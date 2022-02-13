Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend

The Los Angeles Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr. will play in the Super Bowl on Sunday evening.

At Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles, Beckham and the Rams will play Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

But the Rams’ star wide receiver could be thinking about something other than football.

Lauren Wood, the girlfriend of the former Browns and Giants wide receiver, is due to give birth to their first child at any time.

“I don’t think God has a different plan for Saturday night or Sunday,” Beckham said Friday.

During the Super Bowl, I don’t require it.

I’m keeping an eye out for the birth of my child.”

Beckham and Wood have been dating since the season started in 2021.

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Rams Star Odell Beckham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Wood (@lolowood_)

