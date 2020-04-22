Odion Ighalo credits David de Gea, Sergio Romero and Juan Mata for helping him settle at Man United

Odion Ighalo has thanked his three ‘brothers’ at Manchester United for helping him settle after joining on loan in January.

Ighalo has scored four goals in three starts since arriving from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.

The 30-year-old striker credits goalkeepers David de Gea and Sergio Romero and midfielder Juan Mata for helping make the transition back to the Premier League easier.

‘I have a lot of guys there who have helped me. The guys in the dressing room are very good guys,’

‘The first time I stepped my feet in that dressing room – wow. There are two or three players that took me and made me feel welcome and comfortable.

‘After two or three days we started living like brothers, like I’ve been there for five years, laughing together and cracking jokes together.

‘Especially Juan Mata, De Gea and the other goalkeeper Romero, because they speak Spanish and I speak Spanish.’