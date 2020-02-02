Odion Ighalo describes his love for Manchester United as he arrives in the UK after shock loan move

Odion Ighalo described his move to Manchester United as a ‘dream come true’ as he arrived in the UK after signing for the club on loan until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old striker sealed a shock loan move to United from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua in the closing moments of the transfer window on Friday.

The move came as a surprise to many in the footballing world, but after arriving into the city’s airport the Nigerian opened up on his long-standing love for the club and excitement about what lies ahead.

‘Its been crazy. Obviously I am happy to be in Manchester and this is a great opportunity for me’, Ighalo told Sky Sports News.

‘And I’m grateful to God, my agent and the coach that gave me this opportunity to be here. I’m happy to be here to work hard with the team and finish very well this season.

‘It’s a dream come true because since I was a kid I have always dreamed about Man United, but this is reality now.’

United will be hoping their new recruit hits the ground running after again failing to score in a 0-0 home draw with Wolves yesterday, meaning they have failed to score in the four league games top scorer Marcus Rashford has been injured.

The move was sealed in dramatic circumstances on the final day of the transfer window, with the deal being announced at one minute past midnight after the window had already closed.

United initially attempted to sign Bournemouth striker Josh King earlier in the day before turning to their attentions to Ighalo, with the player’s agent claiming the move only started to gather pace at midday on Friday.

After arriving into Manchester Airport following a long flight from China, the striker said he would be resting on Sunday but is ready to get straight into action with the team starting on Monday.

‘Today I will just chill because I have travelled from Shanghai to Manchester. Today (the plan) is just to rest and tomorrow we start to work’, Ighalo added.

It is not the first time the Nigerian has played in the Premier League after spending three successful years with Watford, scoring 17 goals and assisting six in the league before his move to China in 2017.

Ighalo could make his debut for the Red Devils against Chelsea on 17 February after the club takes a brief winter break.