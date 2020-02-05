Odion Ighalo on watching Andy Cole as a boy and taking a huge pay cut for Manchester Utd move

Diehard Manchester United fan Odion Ighalo insists he didn’t think twice when taking a massive pay cut in order to complete a shocking deadline-day move to Old Trafford.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer short in attack, United frantically searched high-and-wide for potential forwards to fill the void left by an injured Marcus Rashford, before deciding to bring Ighalo in on loan just minutes before the window shut.

Having signed for Shanghai Shenhua in February last year, Ighalo has played all of his football in China since leaving Watford but is now ready to return to the Premier League with a bang – and he couldn’t be happier that it will be with the club he’s supported his whole life.

It’s been some journey for Odion #Ighalo 🔴 #MUFC

Speaking in his first interview since completing his last-minute switch, Ighalo told the club’s official website: ‘I’m very happy. First, I want say thank God for making this happen and it’s just like a dream come true for me.

‘People that know me, even back in Nigeria, and even when I was playing at Watford, my team-mates knew that I loved Man United, I support them. When I played against Man United, that emotion is there, because it is my dream.

‘It is a nice reality, so I’m very happy and I’m looking forward to start.’

While he was originally on £330,000-a-week at Shanghai Shenhua, Ighalo was more than willing to take a huge financial hit to make his dream a reality.

Sportsmail understands United have paid the Chinese side a £4million loan fee and are paying Ighalo £165,000-a-week until the end of the season – a financial hit the forward said he didn’t care about as long as the deal went through.

‘It was very dramatic,’ the forward insisted. ‘My agent called me the day before and said Man United. I would love to go. A few other clubs had shown interest, I said please, just pick United, if it’s going to be possible.

‘At 11pm in Shanghai, my agent called me [to say]that United want to do the deal, so I woke up that night and started looking for a translator to go to the directors’ room and hit his door and all that.

‘I didn’t sleep throughout that night, because it was going to end at 7am, Shanghai time, and the transfer [window]is going to close there.

‘So, from 11pm, there was paperwork, negotiating and all that, for the loan deal and all that, so we are talking and other teams are calling them, wanting me, but I told my agent that this is what I want.

‘He said you’re going to get a pay-cut to go to United. I said I don’t care. Make this deal happen. I want to go to United. I don’t care how much is the pay-cut, I know that, make it happen.’

After the paperwork was finalised, an excited Ighalo called his mother to tell her the good news.

‘She was happy, crying and all that,’ Ighalo explained. ‘This is your dream and all that and I’m happy for you. It was dramatic, I didn’t sleep through, I was very happy that finally we got the deal done.’

The move will also see Ighalo try and follow in the footsteps on his United heroes, Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke, who he idolised when growing up in Nigeria.

He added: ‘When we were young back in Nigeria we used to watch the Premier League on TV a lot, when the likes of Andy Cole used to play. People support Man United a lot back there in Nigeria, so I developed that love, because all of my siblings, they are Man United fans.’

News of Ighalo’s shock move to Old Trafford sparked parties on the streets of Nigeria, with many of his friends and family celebrating the transfer.

‘It was crazy because, all over the news for the last few days, is about my deal to Man United. Even the street I grew up on, they are doing parties, celebrating Ighalo signing for United.

‘They sent me the video, I was just laughing and happy, because many of them are supporting Man United and some of them are supporting some other teams in the Premier League.

‘But they said, because of me, they are moving to United, because they have a very big fan-base in Nigeria. So I am happy about all this and they are rooting for United from now on.’

There will be no worries of Ighalo adapting to the pace of top flight football in England considering his successful period at Vicarage Road.

The Nigeria international formed a deadly partnership with Hornets skipper Troy Deeney and is already looking forward to playing alongside Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Rashford.

‘These players are great players,’ Ighalo said. ‘You need someone in the middle that can keep the ball, hold the ball, because I’ve watched so many United games. So they need a physicality there up front to keep the ball, to give and to make some movement, which I believe, if everything goes well, I can add to the team.’