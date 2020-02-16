Odion Ighalo ‘WILL be in Manchester United’s squad for the game against Chelsea on Monday’

Odion Ighalo could make his Manchester United debut against Chelsea with the striker in line to be in the squad after completing an enforced 14-day spell away from his new side due to coronavirus fears.

According to the Mirror, this is because the two-week incubation period will have expired this weekend.

And with the Red Devils not taking on Chelsea until Monday night this means Igahlo will be cleared to play.

The striker, on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenua is being made to train away from the AON Complex at Carrington at present.

United have taken the precaution despite the fact that Ighalo did not arrive in the UK from Wuhan, where the virus originated.

Ighalo is yet to meet his new United team-mates too, with Solskjaer’s squad currently undertaking a warm-weather training camp in Malaga.

The Old Trafford outfit opted not to take their latest recruit straight to the Spanish camp, amid fears he would not be allowed back into the country due to tightening of national security following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Nigerian will continue working with Manchester-based performance coach Wayne Richardson at the GB Taekwondo Centre in Manchester instead.

The coronavirus has already claimed more than 1,100 lives.

On the loanee’s absence, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: ‘Odion will stay in Manchester, because since he has come from China in the last 14 days, the news of the virus there means we’re not sure if he’s going to be allowed back into England if he leaves the country again.

‘So he’s staying here working with a personal coach on an individual programme and his family then can settle in England as well. That’s a plus.

‘Of course, he might have liked to have come with the players and got to know them, but we don’t want to take that risk [of potential border restrictions tightening].’

Solskjaer will hope his new man hits the ground running as Marcus Rashford is sidelined with a double stress fracture to his back.

Other than Ighalo, Solskjaer’s other attacking options are Anthony Martial and teenage striker Mason Greenwood.