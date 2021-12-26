‘Of course they’d want to play in a new stadium,’ Carlo Ancelotti says of Mbappe and Haaland.

CARLO ANCELOTTI believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland would jump at the chance to play at Real Madrid’s newly renovated Bernabeu stadium.

Both Mbappe and Haaland have been linked with a move to the La Liga leaders.

Mbappe’s contract with PSG expires in the summer, and Haaland is thought to be available for £64 million due to a reduced release clause.

And, according to Ancelotti, the pair would love to play at the Bernabeu following its £500 million makeover.

“Of course they do,” Ancelotti said when asked if players like Mbappe or Haaland would want to play at the new Bernabeu. “But the future of this team has already been written.”

“I have no idea what the players will do… and hopefully the coach will remain the same as he is now.”

“However, it is the same, because Real Madrid’s future is already written with the current team and other young players who will arrive.

“Without a doubt, Real Madrid will continue to compete at the top for a long time.”

When Mbappe’s contract with PSG expires at the end of the current season, he is expected to move to Spain.

He is available to sign a pre-contract agreement in January and has been a target at the Bernabeu for some time.

Real is said to have already signed their man, but will keep the news under wraps until after their Champions League match against PSG in February.

Meanwhile, Watzke, the CEO of Borussia Dortmund, has revealed that Real Madrid is interested in Haaland.

“Everyone speaks to you about Erling Haaland, no matter where I go,” he told BILD TV.

“All I know is that Real Madrid is very interested in him, and I could name 25 other clubs right now.”

If Ancelotti pulls off the incredible double, Mbappe, Haaland, and Karim Benzema could form a formidable front three for Real Madrid next season.

Benzema’s current contract expires in 18 months, but the club is eager to sign the 33-year-old to a new deal.

