Offical: Liverpool announce Kostas Tsimikas signing

Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas has completed his transfer to Liverpool from Olympiacos, confirmed the English Premier League champion on Monday.

Tsimikas, 24, became the first signing of the summer for the Reds. According to a British media report, Tsimikas has joined Liverpool for around 11.7 million pounds (about 15.3 million U.S. dollars) on a five-year contract.

“I’m very happy, I’m very proud to be here. For me, it’s the biggest club in the world. It’s an honor to be here and I will give my best,” said Tsimikas to the club’s official website.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described the left-back as “a very good footballer with an attitude to win and to compete”.

“And I really like his mentality. It fits perfectly with the mood and the desire we have in our dressing room already,” said Klopp.