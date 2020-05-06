Official end for Ligue 1, PSG crowned champions

The French Professional Football League (LFP) on Thursday announced the official end of the current season of domestic leagues with Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain being crowned the champions for the third consecutive year.

The Ligue 2 title went to Lorient, who will together with second-placed Lens to be promoted to the top-tier classification next season, while Toulouse and Amiens, who sit the last two places of the first division have to relegate.

“Having taken knowledge of the decisions and declarations of the Prime Minister and of the Government, the LFP Board of Directors acts at the end of the 2019/2020 season,” LFP said in a statement.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday announced that “no sporting events will be allowed to take place until September” amid the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to LFP’s statement, the final classification in Ligue 1 is allocated according to the classification criterion established by a performance index taking into account the number of points scored on all the matches played.

PSG pocketed 2.52 points per game to top the table while Marseille bagged 2 from each game to rank the second.