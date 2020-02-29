Le Mans

– February 29, 2020 Laurent Mazure

Official: Réginald Ray becomes the new Le Mans coach

Le Mans is holding his new coach. This Saturday morning, the Sarthois club, 19th of Ligue 2, formalized the arrival of Réginald Ray on the bench for the first team. He will begin in his new role this Monday morning.

Réginald Ray success in the interim Stéphane Pichot, winner this Friday of Guingamp (2-1, 27th day). Pichot had taken over following the eviction of Richard Déziré last Sunday. Réginald Ray comes from an experience in Valenciennes. Club that he left last May at the end of the 2018-2019 season.